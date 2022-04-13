OPPO F21 Pro And F21 Pro 5G Launched Along With Enco Air2; Check Features, Price, Sale Date News oi-Akshay Kumar

OPPO has expanded its range of the F series smartphones in the Indian market with the launch of two new devices including the OPPO F21 Pro and the F21 Pro 5G. Alongside the new handsets, the Chinese handset manufacturer has also released its latest pair of wireless earbuds called the OPPO Enco Air2 Pro.

OPPO F21 Pro features and specs

Talking about the OPPO F21 Pro, the mid-range smartphone has a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, which has a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a maximum touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The handset's display is protected by the 5th-gen Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, there's an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which has been manufactured utilizing the 6nm fabrication process. The SoC has been paired with the Adreno 610 graphics processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

As far as the software is concerned, the users will get the ColorOS 12.1 with the OPPO F21 Pro out-of-the-box , which is based on the Android 12 version. For imaging, the smartphone has been fitted with a 64MP primary camera on the back, which has an aperture of f/1.7. The main lens is accompanied by a 2MP 30x microscope shooter with f/3.3 aperture and a 2MP macro snapper with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, there's a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera on the front, which is placed on the top-left corner of the screen inside a hole.

Coming to the other features, the OPPO F21 Pro has a fingerprint sensor for security, which is located below the screen. For connectivity, the buyers will get dual 4G VoLTE support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support completes the list of the specifications.

OPPO F21 Pro 5G features and specs

Moving on to the OPPO F21 Pro 5G, the smartphone shares most of its features with its 4G counterpart, expect for a few differences. This 5G model has a screen refresh rate of 60Hz as compared to 90Hz on the 4G variant. Also, the processor under the hood on the F21 Pro 5G is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, which is paired with the Adreno 619 GPU.

The secondary camera onboard the device is a 2MP monochrome sensor as compared to a 2MP microscopic lens on the 4G model. There's also a 16MP different selfie snapper on the front with f/2.4 aperture. The rest of the specs like the display size, battery capacity, primary main sensor, software, and security option is the same as the F21 Pro.

OPPO Enco Air2 Pro earbuds specs and features

Coming to the OPPO Enco Air2 Pro, it has a sleek design with a round carrying case. The device has notable features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a 12.4mm tetanised diaphragm driver, a custom-made rear chamber for delivering a deeper base and more. The audio accessory has been fitted with a refractive top cover, in-ear detection, and IP54 dust and water resistance.

The users will also get touch controls, low 94ms latency game mode, and a 43mAh battery with the earbuds, which is touted by the brand to last around five hours with ANC turned on. The carrying case also provides up to 28 hours of additional battery life.

OPPO F21 Pro series and Enco Air2 Pro price in India and availability

Finally, coming to the pricing, the 4G OPPO F21 Pro will be going on sale from April 15 across channels for Rs 22,999. The 5G version will be setting you back by Rs 26,999 and it will be up for grabs from April 21. There are a handful of launch offers available for these smartphones. As for the OPPO Enco Air2 Pro, the wearable will be going on sale starting from April 21 for Rs 3,499.

