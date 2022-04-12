Oppo F21 Pro Vs Realme 9: Which 4G Smartphone Is Best For You?

Oppo F21 Pro Vs Realme 9: Price Factor

This brings us to a tough question - which 4G phone is best suited for you? The Oppo F21 Pro packs a unique rear design whereas the Realme 9 flaunts a powerful 108MP main lens. Here is the detailed comparison of the Oppo F21 Pro Vs Realme 9, helping you decide which of these should you pick.

The new Realme 9 is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB model. On the other hand, the Oppo F21 Pro ships with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at Rs. 22,999. This makes the Oppo F21 Pro priced higher, despite nearly identical specs.

Oppo F21 Pro Vs Realme 9: Design Details

Next, the Realme 9 flaunts a Ripple Holographic design, which creates a shimmering effect on the rear panel. The phone also flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout on the top-right corner. The display supports a 90Hz refresh rate and offers FHD+ resolution. The Realme 9's glossy panel is stylish but is also prone to scratches.

On the other hand, the Oppo F21 Pro features an industry-first Fiberglass-Leather design for its rear panel. This leathery texture is designed for rough-and-tough use, won't easily scratch, and makes a bold style statement. Plus, the orbit lights on the rear cameras are a unique addition. The phone also flaunts a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution.

Oppo F21 Pro Vs Realme 9: Camera Comparison

Next, the Oppo F21 Pro packs a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary lens, 2MP micro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's also a powerful 32MP Sony IMX 709 selfie camera in the front, which packs 'ultrasensing' features backed by Bokeh Portrait, Selfie HDR, and so on. Plus, the microlens on the Oppo F21 Pro is a key takeaway, capable of clicking some unique microscopic shots.

On the other hand, the Realme 9 has a powerful camera setup with a 108MP Samsung HM6 main camera. It packs several camera-centric features like Street Mode 2.0, AI Portrait, Night Mode, and so on. The main camera is equipped to take life-like photos with better replication of colors, thanks to the latest tech by Realme.

Oppo F21 Pro Vs Realme 9: Hardware Performance

One of the common factors between the Realme 9 and the Oppo F21 Pro is the Snapdragon 680 chipset. The Realme 9 has only 6GB RAM whereas Oppo F21 Pro offers 8GB RAM. Both phones pack 128GB storage as well as virtual RAM expansion support. Hence, most of the hardware performance is the same on both phones.

Additionally, both phones offer 33W fast-charging support. But you get a bigger 5,000 mAh battery on the Realme 9 and a smaller 4,500 mAh battery on the Oppo F21 Pro. Yet, the batteries are powerful and capable of lasting an entire day on a single charge. Heavy games aren't recommended for the phones as their GPU benchmark scores aren't that great.

Oppo F21 Pro Vs Realme 9: Which Is Best For You?

As one can see, most aspects of the Realme 9 is comparable to the Oppo F21 Pro. Yet, the Realme 9 gets a higher score for its more powerful 108MP camera and bigger 5,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, the unique design and immersive display on the Oppo F21 Pro are highly commendable. Get the Realme 9 if you're looking for camera-centric features and the Oppo F21 Pro if you're looking for viewing or other such tasks. Do bear in mind the Oppo phone is priced much higher than the Realme one.