Realme 9 Review: Worth Considering A 4G Phone In The 5G Era?

That said, it misses out on 5G connectivity. I've been using the Realme 9 for the past few days and discovered everything the phone has to offer. I've discussed its pros and cons, helping readers decide if it's worth investing in a 4G smartphone in the era of 5G devices.

Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

Memory: 6GB RAM

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Platform: Android 12 with Realme UI

Camera: 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 triple cameras

Realme 9 Design: Superior And Smooth

The design of the Realme 9 is eye-catching and the brand has worked out the Ripple Holographic Design. The device reviewed here is the Sunburst Gold color model, which dazzles and shimmers under the light. The phone is just 7.99mm thin, giving it a very sleek frame and suitable for single-hand use. The glossy rear panel, thin structure, and lightweight body make the Realme 9 an ideal device for everyday use.

Additionally, the Realme 9 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. One of the unique aspects is the 10240-level brightness adjustment on the phone, which I found to be ideal for both indoors and outdoor usage. I also loved the in-display fingerprint sensor that doubles as a heart rate monitor, giving users both security and a health feature in one.

That said, the accuracy of the heart rate monitor is questionable as I found the numbers to vary from my smartwatch. Nevertheless, the overall design, display, and chassis of the Realme 9 are commendable. Plus, you get a rear-panel cover with the box, which will protect the phone against accidental drops.

Realme 9 Camera Performance: Highlight Of The Phone

The Realme 9 sports a triple-camera setup at the rear, which is the key highlight of the smartphone. It comes with a 108MP Samsung HM6 primary shooter that packs some of the latest technologies like Street Photography Mode 2.0. The 108MP ProLight Camera can click some stunning pictures in both daylight and night.

I used the Realme 9 to click some pictures and found the camera setup suitable for all kinds of use. The 108MP Samsung HM6 sensor is advanced in combining 9 pixels into one. The result is clearer pictures and a better representation of colors, giving it a natural replication.



Whether you're shooting videos, clicking street pictures, or even night shots - the Realme 9's camera is ideal for all of these. Additionally, there are two more sensors for macro and wide-angle shots. The portrait mode is also decent enough, allowing you to click some captivating selfies.

Realme 9 Hardware Performance: Benchmark Evaluation

Under the hood, the Realme 9 draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor that packs a 6nm architecture. The phone is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, with the option of virtual RAM expansion by up to 5GB. I ran a couple of benchmarks to determine how well the phone performed.

The Geekbench 5 benchmark test revealed 379 and 1547 points in the single-core and multi-core tests on the Realme 9. This shows the phone is pretty basic and comes close in comparison with several older-generation smartphones.

I also ran the 3D Mark gamer's benchmark evaluation on the Realme 9. The 3D Mark benchmark tests revealed an overall of 444 points for the Realme phone. This indicates that the Realme 9 isn't a gaming smartphone and won't be able to handle heavy gaming titles.

Realme 9 Real-Life Performance: Decent Enough

The Realme 9's real-life experience is decent enough. The Snapdragon 680 chipset is a mediocre processor but can still take on the load. However, it misses out on 5G support, which is a drawback of the smartphone. I used the Realme 9 for a wide range of routine smartphone tasks like browsing, video calls, photography, and even gaming.

While the gaming experience isn't designed for pro-gamers, casual games like Wordle, Candy Crush, and so on can be enjoyed on the phone. Plus, the Realme 9 comes with Android 12 out-of-the-box with the Realme UI 3.0 custom OS. This gives users additional features on the Android experience, including pre-loaded apps.

Realme 9 Battery: Fast And Powerful

One of the important features of the Realme 9 is the large 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W Dart charge support. It's impressive how Realme has included a huge battery in a small chassis, which can easily last a day on a single charge. Of course, this also depends on the apps that you run. Certain heavy apps can cause a bit of heating, including graphics-hungry games and video calls.

The 33W Dart charging support is now found on several mid-range Realme smartphones. It's a time-saver as the phone can fully charge within an hour - and can run an entire day. Most brands are now skipping the charger in the box, but you'll still find one on the Realme 9!

Realme 9 Verdict: Should You Invest In 4G?

The Realme 9 is a feature-rich smartphone, especially in the camera department. Getting a phone with a 108MP camera is a worthy purchase, which is backed by a powerful battery and a stylish design. If you're looking for a powerful camera phone in the sub-Rs. 20K segment, the Realme 9 is a good choice for you.

The main drawback of the smartphone is the 4G support. Considering 5G's infancy stage in India, getting a 4G phone now is not all that bad. Yet, as buyers, we think of smartphones as a solid investment for the next two-three years. If you're looking for a phone for long-term use, getting a stable 5G phone would be the best bet.