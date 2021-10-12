Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Review Average Sounding Earbuds With Long Battery Life

Design- Decent Plastic Build With Matte Finish

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro earbuds come in a bulky oblong-shaped charging case. Both case and the buds are made up of decent quality plastic and have a matte texture that feels good to touch and gives a premium touch to the overall look and feel. The buds' outer surface has been given a glossy finish. You can buy the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro in three color options- White, Pink, and Blue.

USB Type-C Charging Port & LED Indicator

Our blue color review unit felt pretty elegant with its matte texture and minimal ‘Redmi' branding on the top. The lid feels a bit flimsy but closes with a very satisfying sound. The physical pairing button is positioned inside the case and the Type-C charging port is placed at the backside. You will also find an LED indicator at the front of the case.

In-Canal Earbuds Offers Comfortable Fit

The pill-shaped earbuds have an in-canal fit. At first, they felt a bit awkward in the ears but I soon adapted to the design and didn't feel any discomfort even with extended music sessions. Importantly, these buds feel pretty secure and do not fall off from ears even if you are jogging, cycling, or doing an intense cardio session in the gym. The silicone tips ensured a comfortable wearing experience.

Each bud weighs just 4.3 g and has an IPX4 water-resistance rating to offer some degree of protection against water damage. Overall, Redmi has done a decent job with the design, build quality, and in-ear fit.

Touch Controls & Smartphone App

The budget TWS earbuds support touch controls; however, the functionality isn't quite effective. For starters, there's no supported action for single tap, why Redmi? A double-tap on the right earbud plays/pauses the track and the same action on the left earbud invokes the Google Assistant. Long tap on the left earbud skips to the previous track and performing the same gesture on the right skips to the next track. And that's about it.

There are no gestures for volume controls and you cannot customize these touch controls because there's no companion smartphone app for the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro. It's high time Redmi come up with its smartphone app for its wearables.

Audio & Voice Call Quality

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is the first pair of budget TWS earbuds to offer a dual-driver setup- one dynamic driver and one balanced armature driver. These TWS earbuds come equipped with Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset and offer support for SBC and aptX and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs. Notably, there's no AAC codec support. This is a fairly impressive sound setup for a pair of budget TWS earbuds and the same is translated to audio performance, well almost.

Starting with the sound delivery, these buds fail to get loud and feel a little less lively even at max volume. I often found myself pressing the volume-up buttons to make them sound a bit more engaging. Thankfully, the sound doesn't distort even at 100% volume level. You have to stream music at slightly higher volume levels if you want to enjoy music on these buds.

The same goes for the voice calls as the caller's voice felt a bit low in my ears and they often complained that my voice felt muffled as if the earphones were very kept distant.

Bass Isn’t Overpowering But Leaves You Wanting For More

Coming onto the sound signature, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro focuses on low-end and higher frequencies, identifiable with a typical V-shaped sonic signature; however, the bass felt muddy most of the time. It almost feels like the dynamic drivers aren't adding much value to the sound profile and the bass-heavy tracks lacked the low-end rumble.

The bass response isn't like most budget TWS earbuds. It is slightly refined and doesn't overpower other frequencies but it still leaves you wanting for a little more grunt, something you will find in TWS earbuds like the Dizo Go Pods. Treble delivery isn't impressive either and came across as shrill. Vocal heavy tracks lacked definition as if vocals were not pronounced well.

Lastly, there's a claimed 86ms low-latency mode but there's no way (Gesture/actions) to enable it. I played some BGMI and COD sessions with these earbuds and did not face any major issues with the audio performance.

Overall, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro failed to impress us with the sound delivery. The Dizo Go Pods (or the Realme Buds Air 2) offer a more powerful and engaging sound delivery in most scenarios. Priced at Rs. 3,299, the Dizo Go Pods also offer a fairly powerful ANC on a budget.

Battery Life & Connectivity

If there's anything that manages to impress, it is the long-lasting battery life. The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro lasts longer than the competition with one full charge. These buds lasted for six hours straight on aptX adaptive codec with 80-90% volume level. The charging case can add four full battery cycles taking the overall battery life to a good 28-30 hours.

This is pretty good for a pair of TWS that costs Rs. 2,999 and ensures you get a full-day music playback with one full charge of earbuds and the case. The case supports Type-C fast charging but it comes sans fast-charging, which is a bummer. Resultantly, you would need an adequate window to recharge the case (~3 hours) and buds (~1.5 hours) to enjoy a full-day music playback.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, the earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2 and ensure stable connectivity with multiple devices we used during the review duration. If you have a Xiaomi phone, an automatic pop-up appears on the handset when you take the buds out for pairing. The pop-up also gives a quick glance at the battery levels of each bud and the case.

Verdict

I am not completed sold out on the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro. These earbuds are the classic example of good specs but average real-life performance. The dual-driver setup seems to have a little effect on the sound delivery and leaves you wanting for more. There's no companion app and the touch controls aren't customizable. Microphones aren't good either. The only good thing seems to be the comfortable fit and long-lasting battery life.

I would recommend you to check out the Realme Buds Air 2, Dizo Go Pods, and the OnePluds Buds Z if you have a budget of Rs. 3,000. If long-lasting battery life is your priority, you can consider the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro and can purchase them from Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio Stores.