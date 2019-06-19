Riversong Rhythm L Review: Lightweight And Loud For A Budget Price

Super Comfy Design But Average Build Quality

The Riversong Rhythm L is an extremely lightweight pair which rests comfortably over-the-head. The wireless headphones are made out of plastic and have an average build quality.

The headband has a soft cushioning which in addition to the comfort adds a grip. The earcups also have soft pads and you will not feel any pain the ears with prolonged usage.

Besides, the feather-light weight is the biggest factor adding to comfort. The earcups have a swivel folding design which makes it easily portable.

The media control keys along with the ports for charging and AUX are placed on the right side. You get the power, volume adjusters, play/pause, seek bars, and the mode keys.

The ports onboard include a standard microUSB slot for charging, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm AUX port.

The presence of the microSD slot is a relief. This will allow the users to play their favorite tracks even if there is no other smartphone or laptop to connect with.

This is quite handy while traveling when the connectedd smartphones run out of juice. You will still have your own music collection within the headphones itself.

Overall, the Rhythm L is a good looking wireless headphone which has a comfortable fit. The lightweight design is a plus-point, however, it's the average build quality which might be a deal breaker for some. But, the device does make up for it in the audio quality.

Specifications And Audio Performance:

The headphones use 40mm driver unit to deliver a loud and punchy output. The Rhythm L has a frequency range of 2.402- 2.84 GHz and sensitivity of 110dB±3dB.

The audio produced by this pair is clear; bass is also good but is effective only at the peak levels. I used the headphones with a wide genre of music and the output is satisfactory.

There is a ‘Mode' key which has some pre-set modes for music. It's quite easy to toggle between various audio modes using this key.

The audio modes include Nature, Popular, Rock, Jazz, Country and Deep Bass. One thing which I didn't like about the headphones is the audio leak issue at maximum volumes.

The earcups fail t block the audio at peak levels and the person next to you will know what audio is being played on the device.

The only solution for this is to lower the audio to certain levels.Besides, there is no noticeable muffling and distortion at maximum levels.

There is no support for any specific audio codec to enhance the output. But, that can be overlooked considering the price of this device.

The vocals are clear and the instruments can also be heard distinctively. However, at higher audio levels the clarity of the instruments playing in the background is slightly less.

Audio on streaming platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime are also clear.

As for the call quality, I didn't experience any issue while answering them. You can hear the caller clearly and there is no audio breakup as such. But make sure it is within 10 meters range from the connected device.

Connectivity and Battery

For wireless connectivity, the Rhythm L is incorporated with Bluetooth V5.0. It is good to see a new Bluetooth version when the other brands are using V4.2 for affordable headphones.

It is compatible with smartphones, tablets, laptops and other devices which support Bluetooth connectivity option.

It also supports devices with Android, iOS, Windows OS. The headphones offer a connectivity range of 10m beyond which, you will notice some hiccups in the audio. The headphones also have FM radio with a maximum frequency range of 108 MHz.

Pairing the headphones is easy; you just need to press and hold the power key for a few seconds till you see the fast blinking LED lights.

Once in the pairing mode, head to the Bluetooth settings on the device to be connected and select the Rhythm L headphones.

A 500mAh battery churns out the power to the headphones. The battery charging speed is a bit slow. It takes around three hours for the unit to be charged from zero to 100 percent.

The device makes up for the slow charging speed by offering a longer backup. With music playing at 60- 70 percent levels, the headphones give a backup of over seven hours with continuous playback.

At maximum audio levels, the backup reduces slightly. Honestly, I was impressed by the backup.

What Do We Think Of The Riversong Rhythm L Wireless Headphones?

The Rhythm L is a good looking and comfortable headphone with a reasonable price tag. It is a good option for those looking for a loud pair with good bass and long battery life.

The sub Rs 2,000 price tag will definitely grab some audience.In this price segment, this pair gets numerous competitors.

The primary ones include BoAt Rockerz 500, Bludio T2, TAGG Power Bass 700 and others. You can check out these options as well before selecting the right pair for you.