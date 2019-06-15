JBL Live 500BT Buetooth Wireless Headphones Review

Key Features

Remote control on ear cups

JBL Signature Sound

Built-in Microphone

Dedicated App

Multi-Point Connection

Google Assistant

Bluetooth

Alexa

TalkThru

Ambient Aware

700mAh battery

Design

JBL has produced yet another comfortable pair of headphones that also look appealing. The company has added a few more control apart from the usual three buttons that let you control play/pause, skipping and call activation.

The headphones also come with a detachable cable that has a microphone which comes in handy while playing a multiplayer game on LAN. The cable is easy to plug in/out, as it has a 3.5mm aux plug.

Although the headphones aren't bundled with a protective case, it does swivel flat and fold up, making it easy to shove in a backpack. But, you still have to be careful with it, as you might damage the cushioning on ear cups.

Overall, the Live 500BT are comfortable, even for people with a small head. They offer an appealing look and comfort, but wouldn't cost you a fortune.

Comfort

Speaking of the comfort, here you get a snugly fit thanks to the well-padded ear cups. Though you won't get much cushioning on the headband, it does feature a material lining around the entire surface. It might not comfort your head much, but it surely won't slip off due to sweating.

The earcups have a leather finish with good foam filling for extra comfort. It offers a look most of the audiophiles would like to flaunt. The big faux-leather ear cups and the headband adjust without much of manual tinkering. Also, the ear cups pivot in each direction offering a better fit.

Smart Functionality

With an aim to make audio devices smarter by designing them to work with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice service technologies. Once activated through the 'My JBL Headphones' app on Play Store and App Store, a simple tap to the left earcup let users search for the new songs, ask for directions or queue a calendar reminder.

Additionally, the JBL LIVE 500BT headphones are embedded with TalkThru and Ambient Aware technologies. TalkThru temporarily pauses music using a button, lowering speech and amplifying sound allowing users to chat without having to remove the headphones.

Performance

Well, let's get this straight - these headphones aren't meant for bass-heads. However, they churn out the cleanest of the vocals. There's no muffled voice and no signs of muddiness at high frequencies.

Talking of the mids, the Live 500BT is great for intricate acoustic instruments. You get an ample amount of details here, making every instrument in the song very clearly. The highs are pretty good too and the instruments and vocals come out pretty well-balanced. However, this sound profile might be apt for some, but people with sensitive ears might find a bit too sharp for their taste.

Although the sound quality of the headset is brilliant, it does lack the bassy punch that other headsets bring along. But, considering the price of the Live 500BT is lower compared to other headsets with similar specs, it's forgivable.

We tried taking calls using the Live 500BT and we were absolutely satisfied with the performance. The call clarity is brilliant when in active mode where the headphones are connected via Bluetooth. But, you can also use the headphones through cables if the battery drains out.

Despite the mediocre bass, you won't feel that the headphones are below expectation. You won't find much difference unless you are a querulous user.

Battery

The battery is the best part of the Live 500BT. The company claims that the device will offer 30 hours of battery backup. And we are not surprised. I didn't charge the device for the first three days after taking it out of the box.

Refueling the Live 500BT only takes around 2 hours, while a quick 15 minutes of charging will provide music playback for next 2 hours.

Verdict

Overall, the JBL Live 500BT is one of the best headphones in this price segment. It offers a good audio experience and creates an immersive environment while playing your favorite tunes, movies or playing games.

The balance between bass and treble is near perfect, which is something that should be appreciated. Apart from the impressive audio performance, the design is also something you'd like to show off.

A decent design, faux leather, the lightweight profile makes this a comfortable and stylish pair of headphones. You can use them for long durations without feeling any discomfort. You might feel the lack of bass at times, but the overall package seems like a fair deal. This is complemented by Alexa and Google Assistant support to command the device without having to to touch your phone.

But you are willing to spend more money on headphones, you can purchase the Sony WH-CH700N which comes at a price of Rs 12,990 and also has Active Noise Cancelation. But you'll have to miss out on a sleek design.