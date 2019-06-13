Blue Parrot C300-XT Headset Review: Good Mic Clarity And Long-Lasting Battery Life

Design: Functionality Over Looks

Blue Parrot C300-XT is not going to win any design awards as it is primarily designed to address a certain enterprise related task, i.e. clear audio even in the most boisterous environments. It's more about addressing the functionality than achieving great looks. That said, the headset has a very basic design. It's a single-ear headset and the company has kept the overall weight in check.

Three Different Wear Styles

The C300- XT weighs just 25.4 grams and feels quite light on ears even though the structure hangs out down to a good length. The company ships the headset with three different head/neckbands and two earpads. You can customize the wearing style as per your convenience.

Highly Durable

The microphone is placed inside a silicon shell at the bottom and the entire structure is made out of stainless steel. Nylon earbuds are provided that feels comfortable in-ear lining. The headset is IP54 rated for dust and water which means it can withstand a good level of water and dust abuse; however, it won't be able to withstand water submersion. As the product is aimed at enterprise users, the C300-XT can be used in extreme temperatures- within a range of -10° C to 60° C.

Pairing and Controls

It's fairly easy to connect the headset with a smart device. The headset connects over Bluetooth 5.0 and offers a very good wireless range, up to 300 feet which is much higher than conventional wireless headphones. Moreover, you can also connect the C300-XT with two devices simultaneously. The C300-XT also supports NFC and Advanced Audio Distribution (A2DP).

As far as controls are concerned, it's a pretty standard layout. Starting from the top is the Blue Parrot signature button (logo embedded) that can be assigned tasks as per requirement. You can set one-touch access for speed dial, mute a call, and for specific voice control functions. Interestingly, you can also customize the button to access specific apps on your smartphone, provided that you have installed the Blue Parrot app on your device. Below the Blue Parrot button is the power button and plus/minus buttons for volume control. The micro USB charging port is placed on the top of the headset.

Audio Performance

Coming onto the audio performance, the headset has a speaker frequency range of 20Hz~20KHz. The microphone which is enclosed in the silicone shell has a frequency range of 150-6800Hz. It is very sensitive and is capable to suppress a very high degree of background noise. I tested the headset in office, busy streets of Delhi/NCR and even while commuting in metro. Even within such noisy environments, the audio pushed via mic was very clean. The C300-XT maintains clear vocals as it uses wideband audio. It is worth mentioning that the headset does not feature a boom mic yet the performance is good.

And while the microphone is really very effective, the in-ear audio seems like an issue. I found myself struggling in understanding the voice of the person on the other side of the line as the headset does not ship with an effective in-ear seal bud. This can prove as a dealbreaker for some enterprises where two-way communication is critical. Even in general scenarios, you would want to hear the other person as clear as they are listening to your voice.

Long-Lasting Battery Life

Battery life is one-of-the marquee feature of C300-XT. The headset is backed by a 200mAh battery unit which takes around 2 hrs to get fully charged and delivers up to 10 hours of talk time. The built-in battery offers up to 5 days of standby, which makes it a great proposition for workers who need a long-lasting device in busy work weeks.

Verdict

Blue Parrot C300-XT is primarily designed for effective two-way communication; however, it seemed to perform just a one-sided job effectively. While the audio pushed via microphone is very clean and mostly free of background noise, the user of the headset might struggle to hear the other person on the line. If you seek an enterprise-grade product with effective mic clarity, durable design and long-lasting battery life, this product gets the job done. The C300-XT is priced at Rs. 15,584 in the Indian market and can be purchased from authorized Jabra stores across the country.