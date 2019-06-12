JBL Introduces New LIVE Range Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

JBL has announced a new wireless headphone range - the JBL LIVE Series for the Indian market. The new line up comes with JBL Signature Sound, sleek design, and smart touch-control features.

The new series of headphones are optimized for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and are equipped with Ambient Aware, TalkThru, and noise-canceling technologies. With five models to choose from, the series claims to deliver sophisticated feature options with premium sound.

Smart Assistant Support

This is a move towards JBL's aim to make audio devices smarter by creating products designed to work with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice service technologies. Once activated through the 'My JBL Headphones' app on Play Store and App Store, a simple tap to the left earcup let users search for the new songs, ask for directions or queue a calendar reminder.

Ambient Sound Control

Additionally, the JBL LIVE 400BT and JBL LIVE 500BT headphones are embedded with TalkThru and Ambient Aware technologies. TalkThru temporarily pauses music using a button, lowering speech and amplifying sound allowing users to chat without having to remove the headphones.

With Ambient Aware mode, listeners can control the amount of background noise they want to let in, to stay aware of their surroundings. The flagship JBL LIVE 650 BTNC comes with built-in Active Noise Cancelling technology that lets users block out the outside sound and offer an immersive experience.

Pricing And Availability

The JBL LIVE Series will be available for immediate purchase at major retailers and through JBL.com. It's available in five models at following prices-

JBL LIVE100: Rs 2,499

JBL Live 200BT: Rs 5,299

JBL LIVE400BT: Rs 7,899

JBL LIVE500BT: Rs 9,999

JBL LIVE650BTNC: Rs 12,599

Back in March, the company announced the launch of JBL GO+ Bluetooth speaker in India. The speaker is priced at Rs 1,799 via Flipkart and buyers can purchase this speaker. JBL GO+ streams music via Bluetooth from smartphones/tablets and is powered by a 20 percent bigger rechargeable battery than its predecessor. JBL GO+ also comes with advanced noise-canceling speakerphone for conference calls.

It will be interesting to see how the new series of headphones stack up against other headphones in the same price bracket. We will be coming with a comprehensive review of these headphones in a few days. So Stay tuned!