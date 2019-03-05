ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    JBL GO+ Bluetooth speaker launched: Price, specification & more

    JBL GO+ streams music via Bluetooth from smartphones/tablets and is powered by a 20 percent bigger rechargeable battery than its predecessor.

    By
    |

    American audio device maker Harman Audio has announced the launch of JBL GO+ Bluetooth speaker in India.

    JBL GO+ Bluetooth speaker launched: Price, specification & more

     

    The speaker will be available at an inaugural price of Rs 1,799 via Flipkart and buyers can purchase this speaker on a timeout sale on Tuesday between 12 pm to 2 pm.

    The bigger and louder, JBL GO+ streams music via Bluetooth from smartphones/tablets and is powered by a 20 percent bigger rechargeable battery than its predecessor, for a more powerful sound. JBL GO+ also comes with advanced noise-canceling speakerphone for conference calls.

    Sumit Chauhan, Vice President - Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India, said, "We are excited to bring the popular JBL GO+ to India and extend our strong partnership with Flipkart. Through this partnership, consumers can get their hands on JBL's signature sound, admired by music enthusiasts all over the world. JBL GO+ is the perfect speaker for anyone who wants a handy, yet powerful Bluetooth speaker for every occasion."

    The product is available in three colors - black, blue and red.

    Sumit Chauhan, Vice President - Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India, said, "We are excited to bring the popular JBL GO+ to India and extend our strong partnership with Flipkart. Through this partnership, consumers can get their hands on JBL's signature sound, admired by music enthusiasts all over the world. JBL GO+ is the perfect speaker for anyone who wants a handy, yet powerful Bluetooth speaker for every occasion."

    The device measures 9.7cm x 8.0cm x 3.6cm and weighs 210 grams. It can last up to five hours in a single charge. It has 3.5mm audio cable input option to connect to non-Bluetooth devices.

    Read More About: bluetooth speaker jbl audio news
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 8:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue