JBL GO+ Bluetooth speaker launched: Price, specification & more News oi-Priyanka Dua JBL GO+ streams music via Bluetooth from smartphones/tablets and is powered by a 20 percent bigger rechargeable battery than its predecessor.

American audio device maker Harman Audio has announced the launch of JBL GO+ Bluetooth speaker in India.

The speaker will be available at an inaugural price of Rs 1,799 via Flipkart and buyers can purchase this speaker on a timeout sale on Tuesday between 12 pm to 2 pm.

The bigger and louder, JBL GO+ streams music via Bluetooth from smartphones/tablets and is powered by a 20 percent bigger rechargeable battery than its predecessor, for a more powerful sound. JBL GO+ also comes with advanced noise-canceling speakerphone for conference calls.

Sumit Chauhan, Vice President - Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India, said, "We are excited to bring the popular JBL GO+ to India and extend our strong partnership with Flipkart. Through this partnership, consumers can get their hands on JBL's signature sound, admired by music enthusiasts all over the world. JBL GO+ is the perfect speaker for anyone who wants a handy, yet powerful Bluetooth speaker for every occasion."

The product is available in three colors - black, blue and red.

Sumit Chauhan, Vice President - Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India, said, "We are excited to bring the popular JBL GO+ to India and extend our strong partnership with Flipkart. Through this partnership, consumers can get their hands on JBL's signature sound, admired by music enthusiasts all over the world. JBL GO+ is the perfect speaker for anyone who wants a handy, yet powerful Bluetooth speaker for every occasion."

The device measures 9.7cm x 8.0cm x 3.6cm and weighs 210 grams. It can last up to five hours in a single charge. It has 3.5mm audio cable input option to connect to non-Bluetooth devices.