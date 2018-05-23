HARMAN Launches JBL GO 2 portable speaker

HARMAN International has announced the launch of JBL GO 2 in India. JBL GO 2 is a portable, compact Bluetooth speaker with high-end audio quality and a new, bolder design. JBL GO 2 is the second generation Bluetooth speaker of JBL GO.

The new JBL GO 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 and is available at various retail stores and chains, and at 350 key Samsung brand stores across the country. "We are extremely delighted to introduce the all-new JBL GO 2 - this ultra-portable, compact, palm-sized, brightly colored, waterproof speaker will impress music lovers with its richer and clearer audio output. JBL GO, the earlier version of GO 2, was an instant hit amongst Indian music lovers. Its portability and audio quality has made it to be the perfect companion for any music lover on-the-go. With the IPX7 technology, we want Indian JBL GO fans to upgrade to the new waterproof version JBL GO2 and enjoy the upcoming monsoons with rejuvenating music," said Sumit Chauhan, Vice President - Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India.

JBL GO 2 comes with company's Signature sound and waterproof IPX7 design coupled with increased audio quality and performance. Users can easily submerge it while playing, or carry it to the poolside, beach, the porch or patio. They can also wirelessly stream music via Bluetooth or with a wired connection from any smartphone or tablet. The built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 5 hours of playtime.

For consumers looking for more versatility in a portable speaker, the GO 2 also offers phone call experience with its built-in echo and noise canceling speakerphone.

This speaker comes in 12 colors options. Of-the-moment shades like Ash Gray, Icecube Cyan, Seafoam Mint, Lemonade Yellow, Sunkissed Cinnamon, Pearl Champagne, Midnight Black, Deep Sea Blue, Moss Green, Coral Orange, Ruby Red, Slate Navy.

Previously, the company announced JBL Free, a truly wireless in-ear headphone that offers a hands-free experience. The new headphones are available in both black and white color variants in India at a price of Rs 9,999. It is also available at the company's e-commerce platform - www.HarmanAudio.in, on various online and retail channels and at 350 key Samsung brand stores across the country.