SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive review: Amazing read and write speeds

Design

The SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive looks like a unifying USB receiver for wireless mouse and keyboards. The flash drive is very compact, which makes it very easy to carry. In fact, one can easily leave the pen drive on a USB port, and the device camouflage into the system with ease.

The pen drive can also connect the pen drive to a keychain as well. However, having a compact design also has its own disadvantages, as it could easily get lost.

Overall the SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive looks premium and easy to carry around. As the entire body of the flash drive is made using high-quality plastic, it will also prevent accidental shocks due to eddy currents and earthing problems.

Compatibility

The SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive supports Windows OS, macOS, Android OS, and Linux. We did format the pen drive to APFS (Apple File System), and the pen drive did work properly without any issues. One can also connect the SanDisk Ultra Fit flash drive to an Android smartphone or a tablet using a dongle (USB type C to USB type-A) or (micro USB to USB type-A). We played HD videos and movies on an Android smartphone directly from the pen drive, and there was no lag even while panning around a Full High Definition video footage.

Make sure that you connect the flash drive to a USB 3.0 (USB drive slot with Blue color) slots to get optimum data transfer speeds.

Performance

SanDisk claims that the SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive offers speeds up to 130 MB/s, which is up to 15x faster compared to the USB 2.0 standard, as SanDisk uses the latest USB 3.1 standard. Here are the complete details on the performance of the flash drive in the real-life scenario.

Benchmark results

On CrystalDiskMark 6.0, the flash drive offered a maximum read speed of 117.7 MB/s and a Maximum writing speed of 27.45 MB/s on a USB 3.0 USB port. These scores reflect that the drive can read and write large size files without any hiccup.

Real-life test

We tried to copy an FHD movie with a file size of 3.8 GB. While copying the video file from the system to the flash drive, we noticed an average data transfer speed of 28 MB/s, and while copying the file from the flash drive to the computer, we saw an average data transfer rate of 90 MB/s.

As the movie was a single file, we were able to achieve these numbers and copying more complicated files with sub-folders might interfere with the data transfer speeds of the USB drive.

Verdict

At the price tag of Rs 549 (On Amazon India), the SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive seems like a great storage device with a tiny footprint. If you are looking for a high-speed USB drive, that you are planning to use for transferring big files, then you will appreciate the data transfer speeds that the SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive offers.