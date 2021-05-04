Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD Review: Blazing Fast Storage Solution For Pro Gamers

The FireCuda Gaming SSD packs NVMe technology that claims to offer the highest speeds and fastest response available in next-gen SSDs. Seagate claims to offer 2000MB/s when connected with USB 3.2x2, giving users super-fast speed for reading and writing. I came across this gaming SSD with 1TB storage and experienced what it has to offer. Here's the review, helping you decide if you should buy this accessory for your gaming needs.

Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD Design

Before diving into the performance of the SSD, let's talk about the design. When disconnected, the Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD looks like a regular storage device with a single Type-C port. But once connected, the LED light comes to life, giving it a unique look and feel. Gamers, you can further customize the lighting here, something that suits your gaming style.

The gaming SSD weighs 100g and is available in a single black color model. The Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD packs an aluminum body, which leads to heating issues, especially when continuously connected and put to use. At the same time, the aluminum texture also helps faster cooling.

Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD Performance

The Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD packs the latest NVMe technology that boosts both read and write speeds. Seagate claims to offer blazing fast 2000MB/s speeds when connected via USB 3.2x2 and 1000MB/s when connected via a USB 3.1. I ran the Crystal DiskMark benchmark test to determine its performance.

Here, the Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD scored 1786.95MB/s read speed and 979.26MB/s write speed in the SEQ1MQ8T1 test. Also, it scored 1819.35MB/s read speed and 982.61MB/s write speed under the SEQ128KQ32T1 test. The benchmark also ran the RND4KQ32T16 and the RND4KQ1T1 tests, where the SSD scored 345.32MB/s and 414.51MB/s read speeds and 51.98MB/s and 131.57MB/s write speeds.

Seeing that it came close to 2000MB/s, these numbers reveal the FireCuda Gaming SSD's speed in ideal conditions and further help determine its real-life performance. I copied a couple of files sized around 3GB and found 620MB/s writing speed and 495MB/s reading speed. Simply put, the Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD offers blazing-fast speed!

This speed further boosts your gaming performance as well. You can have all your games stored on the FireCuda Gaming SSD and can be accessed and played anytime you need. This further helps you lose no time and have a smooth, unstoppable gaming experience.

Additionally, Seagate offers the Rescue Data Recovery Service along with the SSD. The recovery feature helps you access and get your data safe and sound in case of any unexpected data loss situation as you have access to world-class data recovery experts. The entire process is seamless and easy, where Seagate claims to have your data recovered in just 15 days.

Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD Pricing, Comparison

The FireCuda Gaming SSD is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2GB storage options that can be bought on Amazon. The one reviewed here is a 1TB model that costs Rs. 39,999, which is quite expensive when it comes to SSDs. However, do bear in mind that that this unit packs NVMe technology that justifies its pricing.

Seagate has a couple of other options got game-centric SSDs like the BarraCuda SSD. However, the blazing fast speed that you get with the FireCuda is unmatched. If you're looking for SSDs with NVMe technology, you have a couple of options like the SanDisk SSD, which offers NVMe tech for a much affordable rate. However, it isn't made for pro gamers like the FireCuda Gaming SSD.

Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD: Should You Buy?

If you're looking gaming accessory that boosts your system's gaming performance, gives you backup, gets your files in place within a blink - then the Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD is the right choice for you. Yes, it's a bit expensive, but it gives you an unmatched speed for the asking price, making it a worthy buy.