SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD Review: Compact In Size But Heavy On Pocket

SanDisk SSD Design

One of the striking features of the SanDisk SSD is the lightweight design. It's compact and can be easily carried around in the pocket. The SSD comes with a ruggedized design that packs a forged aluminum body. SanDisk says that the coating helps protect the SSD core and dissipates heat.

Another added advantage of the SanDisk Extreme Pro device is the IP55 rating that makes it resistant to dust and water. The SSD also has a cut-out, which is easy to carry around by tagging it to a backpack. As a comparison, the Seagate One Touch SSD is smaller in size, like a credit card.

Compatibility

The SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is compatible with a lot of devices and features lightning-fast NVMe technology. The Type-C to Type-C cable is one of the best features of the SSD. I connected the SSD to a couple of smartphones that come with a Type-C slot. There was hardly any lag time in connecting with the device.

Also, I played a few videos from the SSD on the smartphone. There was no lag here either. However, there is no LED indicator to show that the SSD has been connected. It was a slight drawback as I had to physically check on the smartphone each time.

Performance Review

I used CrystalDiskMark 6.0 benchmark to test the performance of the SanDisk SSD. It recorded a read speed of 841.2 MB/s and a write speed of 820.4 MB/s in the seq Q32T1 test; it also recorded a 316.0 MB/s read speed and a 295.3 MB/s write speed in the 4KiB Q8T8 test.

As a comparison, the Seagate OneTouch SSD with 1TB storage showed a read speed of 376.5 MB/s and a write speed of 137.9 MB/s in the seq Q32T1 test; it also recorded a 146.2 MB/s read speed and a 7.512 MB/s write speed in the 4KiB Q8T8 test. Clearly, the benchmark results show that the SanDisk Extreme Pro has a better read and write speed.

Real-World Performance

Coming to the real-world performance, the SanDisk SSD is fast, no doubt about that. However, the difference between the benchmark speed results and the real-world speed is quite drastic. The read speed of the SSD was 98.9 MB/s for moving a 35GB file. Similarly, the write speed for moving a similarly sized file showed 170MB/s.

Roughly, it requires five minutes to read a 35GB sized file and about eight minutes to write a similar file to the SanDisk SSD. It is speedy, no doubt. Contradicting to the speed test results from the CDM benchmark, the real-world speed difference is clearly seen. At the same time, SanDisk claims a read speed up to 1050 MB/s.

Verdict

The SSD is priced Rs. 20,500 for the 50GB variant, Rs. 36,000 for the 1TB variant (reviewed here), and Rs. 80,000 for the 2TB variant. The storage accessory is expensive, where in comparison the Seagate One Touch SSD is available for Rs. 10,220 for the 1TB variant.

SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD

To conclude, I would say that the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is one of the handy storage options I've come across. The performance has also been satisfactory, despite the speed numbers largely varying. But it is quite pricey. If you're looking for an SSD for a rough-and-tough use with speedy performance and compatibility, then the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is the right gadget for you.