Just In
- 4 hrs ago HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review
-
- 6 hrs ago Best 6GB RAM Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 12,000
- 11 hrs ago HTC Wildfire R70 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched In India
- 12 hrs ago Videocon D2h Recharge Plans: Best Videocon D2h Packs, Offers, Price & Channels List And Validity
Don't Miss
- Finance IndusInd Bank Appoints Sumant Kathpalia As Its CEO & MD
- News Explained: Is it time to have a better governance in Delhi Police?
- Movies Forensic Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Have To Say About The Tovino Thomas Starrer!
- Sports Timberwolves fined by NBA for resting Russell
- Lifestyle Anushka Sharma's Sequinned White Dress Is What We Want To Update Our Wardrobe With
- Automobiles New Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Turbo-Petrol Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 7.68 Lakh
- Travel Least Polluted Cities In India
- Education Top 20 Universities In Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020
SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD Review: Compact In Size But Heavy On Pocket
When it comes to storage devices, SanDisk is one of the well-established names. The SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is one of the many storage devices that the company has rolled out. Priced at Rs. 36,000 for the 1TB variant, the SSD packs a couple of unique features, rugged design, and more, which is detailed in this review.
- Lightweight, compact design
- Type-C support
- Compatible with Mac, Windows
- Pricey
- Real-world performance varies
I used the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD for a couple of days and found it handy. It's easy to carry around and is compatible with a lot of devices. I ran a couple of benchmarks and tested the performance of the SSD, which I've listed out in this review.
SanDisk SSD Design
One of the striking features of the SanDisk SSD is the lightweight design. It's compact and can be easily carried around in the pocket. The SSD comes with a ruggedized design that packs a forged aluminum body. SanDisk says that the coating helps protect the SSD core and dissipates heat.
Another added advantage of the SanDisk Extreme Pro device is the IP55 rating that makes it resistant to dust and water. The SSD also has a cut-out, which is easy to carry around by tagging it to a backpack. As a comparison, the Seagate One Touch SSD is smaller in size, like a credit card.
Compatibility
The SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is compatible with a lot of devices and features lightning-fast NVMe technology. The Type-C to Type-C cable is one of the best features of the SSD. I connected the SSD to a couple of smartphones that come with a Type-C slot. There was hardly any lag time in connecting with the device.
Also, I played a few videos from the SSD on the smartphone. There was no lag here either. However, there is no LED indicator to show that the SSD has been connected. It was a slight drawback as I had to physically check on the smartphone each time.
Performance Review
I used CrystalDiskMark 6.0 benchmark to test the performance of the SanDisk SSD. It recorded a read speed of 841.2 MB/s and a write speed of 820.4 MB/s in the seq Q32T1 test; it also recorded a 316.0 MB/s read speed and a 295.3 MB/s write speed in the 4KiB Q8T8 test.
As a comparison, the Seagate OneTouch SSD with 1TB storage showed a read speed of 376.5 MB/s and a write speed of 137.9 MB/s in the seq Q32T1 test; it also recorded a 146.2 MB/s read speed and a 7.512 MB/s write speed in the 4KiB Q8T8 test. Clearly, the benchmark results show that the SanDisk Extreme Pro has a better read and write speed.
Real-World Performance
Coming to the real-world performance, the SanDisk SSD is fast, no doubt about that. However, the difference between the benchmark speed results and the real-world speed is quite drastic. The read speed of the SSD was 98.9 MB/s for moving a 35GB file. Similarly, the write speed for moving a similarly sized file showed 170MB/s.
Roughly, it requires five minutes to read a 35GB sized file and about eight minutes to write a similar file to the SanDisk SSD. It is speedy, no doubt. Contradicting to the speed test results from the CDM benchmark, the real-world speed difference is clearly seen. At the same time, SanDisk claims a read speed up to 1050 MB/s.
Verdict
The SSD is priced Rs. 20,500 for the 50GB variant, Rs. 36,000 for the 1TB variant (reviewed here), and Rs. 80,000 for the 2TB variant. The storage accessory is expensive, where in comparison the Seagate One Touch SSD is available for Rs. 10,220 for the 1TB variant.
SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD
To conclude, I would say that the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is one of the handy storage options I've come across. The performance has also been satisfactory, despite the speed numbers largely varying. But it is quite pricey. If you're looking for an SSD for a rough-and-tough use with speedy performance and compatibility, then the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is the right gadget for you.
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
19,489
-
22,990
-
29,499
-
19,990
-
25,999
-
34,768
-
1,06,900
-
16,995
-
29,499
-
10,990
-
19,990
-
12,999
-
13,999
-
15,384
-
62,900
-
34,768
-
45,900
-
23,390
-
18,820
-
70,999
-
72,999
-
15,500
-
11,999
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
40,920
-
10,958