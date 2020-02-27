ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD Review: Compact In Size But Heavy On Pocket

    By
    |

    When it comes to storage devices, SanDisk is one of the well-established names. The SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is one of the many storage devices that the company has rolled out. Priced at Rs. 36,000 for the 1TB variant, the SSD packs a couple of unique features, rugged design, and more, which is detailed in this review.

    Rating:
    3.5/5

    SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD Review

     

    PROS
    • Lightweight, compact design
    • Type-C support
    • Compatible with Mac, Windows
    CONS
    • Pricey
    • Real-world performance varies

    I used the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD for a couple of days and found it handy. It's easy to carry around and is compatible with a lot of devices. I ran a couple of benchmarks and tested the performance of the SSD, which I've listed out in this review.

    SanDisk SSD Design

    SanDisk SSD Design

    One of the striking features of the SanDisk SSD is the lightweight design. It's compact and can be easily carried around in the pocket. The SSD comes with a ruggedized design that packs a forged aluminum body. SanDisk says that the coating helps protect the SSD core and dissipates heat.

    added advantage

    Another added advantage of the SanDisk Extreme Pro device is the IP55 rating that makes it resistant to dust and water. The SSD also has a cut-out, which is easy to carry around by tagging it to a backpack. As a comparison, the Seagate One Touch SSD is smaller in size, like a credit card.

    Compatibility
     

    Compatibility

    The SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is compatible with a lot of devices and features lightning-fast NVMe technology. The Type-C to Type-C cable is one of the best features of the SSD. I connected the SSD to a couple of smartphones that come with a Type-C slot. There was hardly any lag time in connecting with the device.

    SSD on the smartphone

    Also, I played a few videos from the SSD on the smartphone. There was no lag here either. However, there is no LED indicator to show that the SSD has been connected. It was a slight drawback as I had to physically check on the smartphone each time.

    Performance Review

    Performance Review

    I used CrystalDiskMark 6.0 benchmark to test the performance of the SanDisk SSD. It recorded a read speed of 841.2 MB/s and a write speed of 820.4 MB/s in the seq Q32T1 test; it also recorded a 316.0 MB/s read speed and a 295.3 MB/s write speed in the 4KiB Q8T8 test.

    As a comparison, the Seagate OneTouch SSD with 1TB storage showed a read speed of 376.5 MB/s and a write speed of 137.9 MB/s in the seq Q32T1 test; it also recorded a 146.2 MB/s read speed and a 7.512 MB/s write speed in the 4KiB Q8T8 test. Clearly, the benchmark results show that the SanDisk Extreme Pro has a better read and write speed.

    Real-World Performance

    Real-World Performance

    Coming to the real-world performance, the SanDisk SSD is fast, no doubt about that. However, the difference between the benchmark speed results and the real-world speed is quite drastic. The read speed of the SSD was 98.9 MB/s for moving a 35GB file. Similarly, the write speed for moving a similarly sized file showed 170MB/s.

    Roughly, it requires five minutes to read a 35GB sized file and about eight minutes to write a similar file to the SanDisk SSD. It is speedy, no doubt. Contradicting to the speed test results from the CDM benchmark, the real-world speed difference is clearly seen. At the same time, SanDisk claims a read speed up to 1050 MB/s.

    Verdict

    Verdict

    The SSD is priced Rs. 20,500 for the 50GB variant, Rs. 36,000 for the 1TB variant (reviewed here), and Rs. 80,000 for the 2TB variant. The storage accessory is expensive, where in comparison the Seagate One Touch SSD is available for Rs. 10,220 for the 1TB variant.

    SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD

    SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD

    To conclude, I would say that the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is one of the handy storage options I've come across. The performance has also been satisfactory, despite the speed numbers largely varying. But it is quite pricey. If you're looking for an SSD for a rough-and-tough use with speedy performance and compatibility, then the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is the right gadget for you.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news ssd accessories sandisk
    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X