    Why You Should Choose An SSD To Amplify Performance Of Your Gaming Computer

    By
    |

    Do you own a high-end gaming computer but aren't impressed with its overall performance even after having the latest CPU and GPU? Then this critical hardware might be the actual issue. Did you know that using an NVMe SSD instead of an HDD can significantly improve your gaming computer speed?

    Why You Should Choose An SSD To Amplify Performance Of Your Gaming PC

     

    Recently WD demonstrated how an SSD can improve the overall gaming performance of a computer (works for both Dekstop and Laptop). Though the presentation was around the WD Black SSD, which I recently reviewed, having even an entry-level SSD will result in better computer performance and here is why.

    Faster Boot Speed

    Faster Boot Speed

    Do you have a computer and it takes ages to boot up, then the storage device might be at fault. A typical computer with an HDD usually takes 100 seconds or more to boot and a computer with an SSD will boot in 10 seconds. Do note that, this test was done using the WD Black SSD.

    Faster Game Installation And Game Loading

    Faster Game Installation And Game Loading

    Thanks to higher read and write speeds, a high-end NVMe SSD takes around 24 minutes to install a game that's around 100GB, whereas an SSD takes around 16 minutes. When it comes to loading the game, an SSD will take 23 seconds to load a 100GB game, whereas an HDD will take 40 seconds to load the same game.

    Improved Thermal Efficiency
     

    Improved Thermal Efficiency

    Depending on the design, a storage device will heat-up in the course of continuous gaming, which will affect the overall performance of the game, resulting in a lower frame-rate. To cater to this issue, WD has come up with an NVMe SSD with a heatsink, which will help the SSD to maintain a lower temperature for a longer period.

    They Are A Little Expensive

    They Are A Little Expensive

    Compared to an HDD, an NVMe SSD will be expensive, especially the higher storage variants. A 1TB WD Black SSD will cost around Rs. 23,000 in India, whereas a 1TB HDD will be priced anywhere around Rs. 3,000, which makes it significantly cheaper. An HDD can offer a maximum read speed of 600MB/s, whereas an SSD's read speed goes up to 6GB/s.

    ssd news gaming computers

