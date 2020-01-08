SanDisk Unveils 8TB Portable SSD With 20Gbps Transfer Speed News oi-Karan Sharma

If you are a travel photographer or a cinematographer then this news will be a dream come true for all of you. SanDisk has come up with an 8TB portable solid-state drive which is capable enough of accommodation all your travel photos, 4K resolution video, documents, and lot more. Yes! You read it correctly it's an 8TB SSD which is compact enough to fit into your pocket.

The company has showcased the device at CES 2020, in Las Vegas, as a concept drive. Sorry, but no need to be too excited about the 8TB portable SSD. According to Cnet, the company has not mentioned any information on the launch date, and there is also no confirmation whether the company will launch it or not.

It is pretty predictable that the why company choose not to say anything about the pricing of the drive. However, we can expect a hefty price point for such a big storage device.

It's very disappointing that this device is only a concept. If the device hits the shelves then this is going to be big news for all the professionals who work in the field of photos and videos. It is a high-capacity drive which has huge room for accommodating high-resolution camera footages, photos, and lot more.

According to the report, the company claims that the drive is capable of delivering transfer speed of 20Gbps. This is going to beat the existing 550Mbps transferring speed of SanDisk's 2TB portable SSD. SanDisk also claims that this is going to be the world fastest portable SSD with such transfer rate.

Meanwhile, the company has also showcased its 1TB thumb drive which comes with both USB-A and USB-C connectivity. Besides, it has also introduced upgraded SSD drivers for gaming PC which is good news for all the games. The upgraded SSD drivers will deliver better performance in terms of speed, which helps in loading games faster than before and ensure smooth performance.

