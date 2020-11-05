Sony WF-H800 TWS Earbuds Review: Ticks All The Boxes

Sony WF-H800 Wearing Comfort And Design

Sony has always focused on the wearing comfort and the WF-H800 is no different. The earbuds offer snug fit in the ear with the default eartips. You also get three additional pair of silicone tips for a better fit. The eartips are soft and appear to be sweat resistant. The earbud itself is big but is compact when compared to the WF-1000XM3. The distinction doesn't just stop here. Sony has also removed the touch controls from this pair.

You rather get physical keys on both earbuds which offer a soft click experience. The earbuds sit firmly with the help of tri-held design. You wouldn't have any worries about them falling off with rigorous activity. Now coming to the case, it is still big compared to what the competitions offer. However, the flat design allows it to easily slip inside the pockets or any bag. There is a USB Type-C port at the bottom. An LED light is placed at the front that glows while charging or when you place the pair inside the case.

Sony WF-H800: How Is The Audio Performance?

Before we move to the audio performance, let's understand the hardware packed inside the Sony WF-H800. The TWS earbuds are driven by 6mm dome type Neodymium drivers. Just for reference, the dome speakers are different than the traditional horn and cone speakers. Even with a smaller form factor, these speakers are known for delivering better high frequencies and a wider sound stage.

The drivers on the WF-H800 offer a frequency response range of 20Hz- 20,000Hz. The audio is loud and you wouldn't miss the ANC support anyhow on this pair. Thanks to the intuitive design that allows the pair to block surrounding noises passively. The TWS earbud is backed by the company's proprietary DSEE HX (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX) technology. It improves the overall audio quality and allows the earbud to deliver high-resolution output. The audio is clear throughout and the bass has enough punch to get you grooving.

But, don't expect it to be as thumping as the WF-1000XM3 offers. What's good here is that all the elements are balanced. The h.ear in 3 supports 360-degree Reality Audio. The soundstage is wide and the earbuds do justice to all the genres. Be it the acoustics or EDM, the music is clear and so are the instruments and vocals. The audio is rich and will satiate the audio enthusiasts.

Sony WF-H800: Connectivity And Calling Experience

The Sony WF-H800 uses Bluetooth v5 for wireless connectivity. It is compatible with smartphones (both Android and iOS), laptops, and PCs, and Bluetooth enabled smart TVs as well. We were able to pair the unit with several devices with ease. Just take out the pair from the case and press and hold the key on each earbud simultaneously for a while. Now locate the WF-H800 in the Bluetooth settings of your device and get connected.

The earbud also has SBC and AAC Bluetooth audio codec support that improves the connectivity as well as the audio. It is worth mentioning that there is support for Google Assistant and Alexa as well. Calling experience is also good. We were able to make and receive calls easily. There were no call drops or audio breakage issues. Both caller and the receiver get to hear the audio clearly.

Sony WF-H800: Battery Backup

Sony WF-H800 has delivered close to 6 hours of backup in our testing. The company had claimed around 8 hours of backup on a single charge. So, the claims were close. Besides, the positive aspect here is the fast charging support. It takes over 1.5 hours for it to get a complete charge. Do note that the case holds an additional backup of up to 8 hours. You wouldn't have to worry about battery draining while outdoors.

Sony WF-H800: Lives Up To The Expectation?

Sony has always delivered the best when it comes to premium audio products. The company's expertise in designing such high-end products is evident on the WF-H800 TWS earbuds as well. The earbuds are well-rounded in every aspect. They offer a snug-fit design and are supreme when it comes to comfort. The audio is also at par with the competition. The headset is currently competing with the likes of the Jabra Elite 75t and the company's own WF-1000XM3.

There isn't much difference in the pricing; however, both the aforementioned pairs are better in one or the other aspect. Take for instance the Jabra Elite 75t, it offers a much compact design than both the Sony's earbuds. It has good audio and touch controls as well. Coming back to the Sony WF-H800, this is one fair deal in its segment.