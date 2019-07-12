Just In
Toreto Trilogy 12000mAh Power Bank Review – Ditch Your Tangled Charging Cables
It won't be an exaggeration to say that power banks have invaded our lives and have made it much simple. Especially, for those who are on the move most of the times, this accessory is a boon as they can carry it along to charge their mobile devices. Adding to the already available power banks in the market, New Delhi-based Toreto has come up with a new product called Toreto Trilogy.
- Fast charging support
- Inbuilt cables
- Battery indicator
- Priced relatively higher
Talking about the Toreto Trilogy, it is a power bank with a 12000mAh battery priced at Rs. 1,999. It is a stylish and smart offering in the market with many notable features. It supports charging up to four devices of 5V at the same time. The features of this power bank are many and it will help you keep devices protected from issues such as overcharging and short circuits. Let's take a review of this power bank from here.
Specifications
- Battery Type: Lithium Polymer
- Battery Capacity: 12000mAh
- USB Ports: 1 USB Output Port
- Output: DC 5.0V 2.4A
- Compatibility: All 5V Devices
- Input Port: 2 Ports (Micro/Type-C)
- Spin Output: 3 (Lightning)
Design
The Toreto Trilogy is a compact power bank weighing around 214 grams. It is pocket-friendly and not bulky making it easy to carry it around. Compared to the previous generation power banks, this one is much more compact. The power bank comes with a superior build quality with an alloy plastic shell. It is touted to be dust proof and fireproof.
The USP of this power bank is the presence of inbuilt cables. There are two inbuilt charging cables at the sides. The one at the right has a USB Type-C connector while the one at left has both micro USB and Lightning connectors. At the top, there is a power button and input and output ports. At the front, you will see a silver panel with LED indicators to show the battery power left in the power bank. There are four indicators with markings - 25%, 50%, 75% and 100%.
Given that there are inbuilt cables, there is a protrusion to pull out the cables easily. These cables have a rubberized texture. Even on pulling them out constantly and using this power bank continuously for a few days, the cables are fine and can be put back inside without leaving a bulge.
Performance
Firstly, talking about features, the Toreto Trilogy comes with a slew of useful features. It is dust proof and fire proof, has support for fast charging feature, has a save and efficient intelligent system to protect devices plugged into it and supports up to four devices. The 12000mAh battery capacity of this power bank can be charged completely in around four hours. I charged it from less than 25% charge and it look nearly four hours to reach 100%.
Once it is completely charged, I could use it to charge devices including OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro and a pair of Zebronics wireless headphones. The power bank lasts up to 2 days on making it use of it efficiently. The fast charging feature of this power bank is quite impressive. It can charge four 5V devices simultaneously. I was able to charge the OnePlus 7 from 15% to 100% in less than two hours. Though it is slower than Dash Charge, it is quite impressive.
One feature that I liked is that the power bank can be turned on by pressing the power button at the top. As soon as it is turned on, the battery indicators will glow indicating the amount of charge left. And, once you unplug a device, the power bank automatically goes to the dormant mode after detecting that it is unused for more than a minute. Eventually, this ensures better battery life and helps it last long.
Verdict
To summarize, the Toreto Trilogy is one of the stylish power banks in the market. It is loaded with enough features and a long lasting battery. Leaving these features aside, I personally liked the presence of inbuilt cables as it no longer requires me to carry charging cables with me wherever I go. Priced at Rs. 1,999, this power bank is definitely one of the good power banks that will meet your requirements.
