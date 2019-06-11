Toreto Introduces Power Bank That Can Charge Three Devices Simultaneously News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Toreto, a digital products brand has launched its new Power Bank "Trilogy", a new addition to its already existing line-up of power banks in India. Trilogy weighs around 214 grams which is lighter compared to other power banks out there.

Trilogy is a 3rd generation power bank and is made using alloy plastic shell which makes its dust and fireproof. Apart from this, it has an inbuilt intelligent safety system that protects the device from overcharging, high temperature and short circuits.

With a battery capacity of 12,000mAh and equipped with LED battery indicator, Trilogy can charge your devices at high speed due to its fast charging feature. One can also connect up to 4 devices of 5V simultaneously. The power bank has 2 in-built charging cables with Type C, Micro and Lightning connectors.

Trilogy comes with a Lithium Polymer Battery and is available in black and white color options.

Features:

LED Indicator

Fire and Dust Proof

Pocket Size and light-weight

12000mAh Battery Capacity

In-built 2 charging cables with Type C, Micro and Lighting connectors

2 Input ports (Micro/Type C) and 4 Outputs with 5V devices compatibility

Available in Black and White color

Pricing and Availability:

Toreto Trilogy power bank is available at a price of Rs 1,999 through all the leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores across India.

Besides, Toreto introduced a new power bank dubbed as "Brio 2" in the country. The Brio 2 power bank offers a sleek easy to carry design comfortable for day to day usage. The power bank consists of dual input and output ports. With dual output ports, one can charge two 5V devices at the same time.

Previously, the company launched its wireless retractable headband. It comes with a foldable earbuds design. The earbuds can be extended or retracted for a comfortable fit. This adjustment on the Bluetooth headset is done using the earbuds Retract button present on both sides of the earbuds. The headphones are designed to offer a comfortable fit useful for a longer playback session.