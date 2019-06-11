ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Toreto Introduces Power Bank That Can Charge Three Devices Simultaneously

    By
    |

    Toreto, a digital products brand has launched its new Power Bank "Trilogy", a new addition to its already existing line-up of power banks in India. Trilogy weighs around 214 grams which is lighter compared to other power banks out there.

    Toreto Introduces Power Bank That Can Charge Three Devices Together

     

    Trilogy is a 3rd generation power bank and is made using alloy plastic shell which makes its dust and fireproof. Apart from this, it has an inbuilt intelligent safety system that protects the device from overcharging, high temperature and short circuits.

    With a battery capacity of 12,000mAh and equipped with LED battery indicator, Trilogy can charge your devices at high speed due to its fast charging feature. One can also connect up to 4 devices of 5V simultaneously. The power bank has 2 in-built charging cables with Type C, Micro and Lightning connectors.

    Trilogy comes with a Lithium Polymer Battery and is available in black and white color options.

    Features:

    • LED Indicator
    • Fire and Dust Proof
    • Pocket Size and light-weight
    • 12000mAh Battery Capacity
    • In-built 2 charging cables with Type C, Micro and Lighting connectors
    • 2 Input ports (Micro/Type C) and 4 Outputs with 5V devices compatibility
    • Available in Black and White color

    Pricing and Availability:

    Toreto Trilogy power bank is available at a price of Rs 1,999 through all the leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores across India.

    Besides, Toreto introduced a new power bank dubbed as "Brio 2" in the country. The Brio 2 power bank offers a sleek easy to carry design comfortable for day to day usage. The power bank consists of dual input and output ports. With dual output ports, one can charge two 5V devices at the same time.

    Previously, the company launched its wireless retractable headband. It comes with a foldable earbuds design. The earbuds can be extended or retracted for a comfortable fit. This adjustment on the Bluetooth headset is done using the earbuds Retract button present on both sides of the earbuds. The headphones are designed to offer a comfortable fit useful for a longer playback session.

    Read More About: toreto power bank news
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 15:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue