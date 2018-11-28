Toreto launches BRIO 2 power bank with LED display in India

Toreto, a rapidly growing digital accessories brand has introduced a new product for the Indian market. The company has launched a new power bank dubbed as "Brio 2" in the country. The Toreto Brio 2 is the company's latest addition to its existing lineup of power banks in India.

The Brio 2 power bank is compatible with all smartphones available in the market today. The power bank features an interesting design with an LED display at the front. The LED display shows the battery status of the power bank, this will allow the users to keep a tab on the battery status of the device.

The Brio 2 power bank offers a sleek easy to carry design comfortable for day to day usage. The power bank consists of dual input and output ports which will allow the users to charge the power bank quickly and give the same fast output while charging the smartphones. With dual output ports, one can charge two 5V devices at the same time.

The power bank comes with a Lithium polymer battery with a capacity of 10,000mAh. With this much capacity, you can easily charge a standard smartphone with 3,000mAh battery up to 3 times.

As for the pricing and availability, the Brio 2 power bank carries a price tag of Rs 2,399 and is available in a single black color option. The power bank will be up for grabs on the major e-commerce platforms in India including Amazon and Flipkart and will also be available at the offline retail stores.

Just to recall, Toreto has also launched two new wireless headphones in India recently. The company had introduced Thunder Pro wireless headphones and Explosive Pro wireless headset in the country. Both the Thunder Pro and the Explosive Pro features a comfortable lightweight design and have leather cushioned ear cups which makes it easy for the users to wear the headphones for a longer duration.