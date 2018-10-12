ENGLISH

Toreto launches ‘Whizz’, waterproof headsets in India for Rs 3,999

The Toreto Whizz earphone comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999 and is available in classic black color.

    Toreto, an emerging gadgets accessories brand has launched a new waterproof wireless headsets 'Whizz'. The 'Whizz' earphones offer a lightweight flexible design which makes it easy to carry and wear the earphones for a longer duration.

    The wireless earphones pack some decent features at its price range and the comfortable and waterproof design which makes it apt for activities such as swimming, jogging, and others. As for the features, you get a Multi-Functional Button (MFB)/ which allows you to redial the last number from your paired smartphone.

    Built-in storage and connectivity:

    Another interesting feature of the Whizz earphones is that they come with an 8GB built-in memory which will allow you to play music while on the go without the need of pairing it with any other device. The earphones have a frequency range of 2.40GHz- 2.48GHz and supports Bluetooth v4.2. The device has a connectivity range of 10 m.

    Design and battery:

    As mentioned earlier, the Whizz wireless earphone comes with a lightweight flexible design. The earphones are waterproof and can be used to enjoy music for 30 minutes in 1m deep water.

    The earphone packs a 200mAh battery which the company claims to provide a battery back-up of up to 8 hours with one single charge. We would like to use the device thoroughly to verify all the claims.

    Pricing and availability:

    The Toreto Whizz earphone comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999 and is available in classic black color. The waterproof wireless earphones are available for sale at all major retail stores and e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon.

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 13:00 [IST]
