Toreto launches Roar stereo wired earphones in India at Rs 1,099

Toreto has announced the launch of its Roar stereo earphone TOR 260 in India. The earphone comes was launched with the price tag of RS 1,099. However, the device is currently available on some e-commerce website at a discounted price of Rs 440. The offer is said to be for a limited period of time only.

The company claims that the earphones are compatible with all smartphones with iOS and Android which supports 3.5mm jack. Roar stereo is a wired headphone that comes with a driver unit of 10mm and has a rated Impedance of 16O. It comes equipped with a frequency range between 20Hz and 20kHz and maximum thrust of 20mW. The company claims that the easy-to-use keys on the mic make it convenient for users.

The keys on the mic case allow users to play and pause a track as per their requirement. Moreover, you can also use these keys to answer and disconnect voice calls.

The Roar stereo is 1.2m long in length and comes with a gold-plated metal jack and rubber covered cord which is perfect for any music lover. As per the company, this headphone supports all platforms including laptop, tablet, smartphone, MP3/MP4 player and personal computer to Android, iOS and Windows. The Roar stereo is available in classic color options like Black, Grey and White.

Back in June, the company has launched "Thump sound bar (TOR 319)". The sound bar is suitable for indoor as well as outdoor activities. Users can connect also the sound bar with their Smartphone via Bluetooth.

Thump Sound Bar has a multi-connectivity feature. Other than Bluetooth, users can also play their favorite songs via TF card mode, USB mode, and Line-in mode. If a user's phone is connected to the speaker and someone is calling, the user can easily take the call and have a conversation with the person through the speaker itself. Toreto's Soundbar also comes along with a built-in FM tuner.

The Thump Soundbar is available in classic black color at a price-point of INR 3,499/- and is available online through all the e-commerce platforms and retail stores across India.