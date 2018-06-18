Toreto launches 'Thump' sound bar priced at Rs. 3,499

Toreto which is an emerging digital product company has launched "THUMP SOUND BAR (TOR 319)". The new sound bar is suitable for indoor as well as outdoor activities. Users can connect also the sound bar with their Smartphone via Bluetooth.

The Toreto's new wireless multimedia soundbar is sleek in design and is easy to use. The soundbar consumes less-power making it suitable for all kinds of mobile device. The Thump Soundbar can run n battery for 3 hours. The Sound Bar offers decent sound output with crisp and detailed audio claims the company.

Toreto Thump is a wireless soundbar which can be connected with smartphone, tablet, or PCs via Bluetooth. This Soundbar uses Bluetooth 4.2 version. Thump Sound Bar has a multi-connectivity feature. Other than Bluetooth, users can also play their favorite songs via TF card mode, USB mode, and Line-in mode. If a user's phone is connected to the speaker and someone is calling, the user can easily take the call and have a conversation with the person through the speaker itself. Toreto's Soundbar also comes along with a built-in FM tuner

Product Specifications:

• Thump soundbar is a combination of Wireless speaker + Portable Soundbar

• The soundbar has multiple Connectivity options which include Bluetooth V4.2, AUX cable support, USB support, TF CARD, AUX-IN and FM

• The sound bars give a battery backup of up to 3 hours.

• The device is powered by a 2000mAh battery

• The sound bars churn out a total power output of 10w* 2



Pricing and Availability:

The THUMP Soundbar is available in classic black color at a price-point of INR 3,499/- and is available online through all the leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores across India.

Also, in one of our recent articles related to Toreto we covered that the company its wireless stereo headset, 'MONOTONE'. The headphones are designed by keeping the need of today's generation in mind. The demand for compact and lightweight design products is high among the consumers. The tech companies are now releasing products that are lightweight and compact and are easily portable, read the complete story here.