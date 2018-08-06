Toreto Launches Rapid Car charger 13 & 16 priced at Rs 999 and Rs 499 respectively

Toreto, a portable digital product market has launched two new car chargers, Rapid charger 13 and Rapid charger 16 for the users. The Rapid charger 13 comes with four charging ports and is compatible with all Android, iOS devices. It also supports the devices that come along with the Type C charging port. The Rapid charger comes with a 1.8M wire that makes it easily accessible for everyone.

The Toreto Rapid Charger 16, on the other hand, comes with dual compatibility for iOS as well as Android phones. It features dual charging ports USB 2.0 and Type C USB slot. With the Rapid 16 charger, a user can charge two phones at the same time.

The Toreto Rapid charger 13 comes with the following set of specifications:

Share and charge

The Rapid charge 13 comes with four different ports. The ports include Qualcomm 3.0 port, Type C USB port, and two USB ports. Using these charging ports users can power up the draining battery of a number of devices at the same time.

Fast charging

The Rapid charger 13 has a current input and output of DC 12-24V and 3.4 A respectively. The Rapid Charger 13 ensures superfast charging in phones and smart devices, claims the company.

Universal compatibility

The charger comes with Qualcomm 3.0 which gives an output of 7.4A and is compatible with a wide range of Android, iOS and other devices with Type C plugin. Users can charge their devices faster than the conventional chargers.

Following are the key features of the Toreto Rapid Charging 16:

Lightweight and compact design

Rapid Charger 16 is lightweight and compact in design. This makes it easy to carry around. Users can connect it with any car's charging socket.

Dual charging port

Users can easily charge two devices with the help of dual charging ports in Rapid Charger 16. The output is optimized according to the charging capacity of a user's smartphone or tablet, says the company.

Fast charging

The device has a current input and output of DC 12-24V and 3.4 A respectively which ensures fast charging in phones and other smart devices.

Universal compatibility

Rapid Charger 16 is compatible with a wide range of Android and smartphone devices. It also supports Type C port with a reversible connector.

Pricing and Availability:

Rapid Charger 13 is available in black color at a price of Rs 999. The Rapid Charger 16 is available in black and white color at a price of Rs 449. They are available for sale in retail stores as well as on all leading e-commerce platforms across India.