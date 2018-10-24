Toreto launches Explosive Pro and Thunder Pro wireless headphones in India

Toreto, an emerging portable digital accessories brand has recently launched two new products in India. The company has launched two wireless headsets, i.e, Thunder Pro and Explosive Pro in the country. The new headphones are designed while keeping the needs of bass heads in mind as both the headphones come with an extra bass feature.

Thunder Pro wireless headset:

The Thunder Pro wireless headphones are packed with a 300mAh battery which the company claims can play songs for 10 hours continuously on a single charge. The headphones also have an in-line remote and microphone which will allow you to easily toggle between music and calls.

Explosive Pro wireless headphones:

Similar to the Thunder Pro, the Explosive Pro wireless headphones also pack 300mAh battery. The headphones feature a lightweight foldable design which makes it easy to carry them around. The Explosive Pro is said to consume low power and are moisture resistant. The company promises that the headphones can deliver high-quality 3d stereo sound output.

Other key features:

Both the headphones offer a comfortable and lightweight design with leather cushioned ear cups which makes it easy to wear them for a longer duration. The lightweight design further adds to the portability factor of the headphones.

As mentioned earlier, the headphones come with in-line remote and mic, this will allow the users to switch between music and calls with just a touch of a button. The headphones can be connected to the source via Bluetooth or an aux cable.

Pricing and availability:

The Thunder Pro and the Explosive Pro headphones come with a price tag of Rs 2,999 and Rs 2,299 respectively. The headphones are available for sale on all the major e-commerce platforms and retail stores.