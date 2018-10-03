Microsoft unveils Surface Headphones for Rs. 25,500

Microsoft has announced a bunch of new devices for the masses. The company has introduced Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Studio 2 at its Surface event held on Tuesday. Apart from the aforementioned devices, Microsoft has also introduced Surface Headphones during the event. The new Surface Headphones are backed by Cortana and other standard features.

With the launch of Surface Headphones, the Redmond giant says that the new headphones will "complete the Surface experience". However, in terms of overall aesthetics, the new headphones fall in line with the newly launched Surface devices. The headphone which is being showcased by Microsoft features an over-ear design. As for the color, the new headphone comes with a matte grey body with rounded corners and has a circular main speaker unit. The ear cups of the new headphone are made up of a soft foam material making it light and breathable. This should further make it easy to wear the headphones for longer duration without any difficulty.

As far as the specs of the Surface Headphones are concerned, there is a 40mm free-edge speaker driver powering the headphone. Users also get a support for Swift Pair feature which allows them to connect the headphones instantly to any Windows PC. For charging, there is a USB Type-C port. Microsoft claims that the Surface Headphones can last up to 15 hours with one single charge. The headphone also supports fast charging and can give one-hour playback with just 10 minutes of charge, which sounds promising. It will take two hours for the headphone to charge from 0 percent to 100 percent. Microsoft further claims that the headphone can offer up to 30db for active noise cancellation and up to 40 dB for passive noise cancellation. We would like to thoroughly test the Surface Headphones before we can verify all the claims made by Microsoft.

Apart from the above-mentioned features the circular main unit also offers a touch-sensitive pad which will allow the users to control the volume levels and playback and also their interactions with Cortana. The touch-sensitive pad can also be used to adjust the noise cancellation effects. As mentioned earlier, the Surface Headphones is backed by Cortana, therefore, users can perform various tasks such as playing music, search content over the web and also start Skype calls with the help of Cortana. Also, users can get alerts on the headphones with the help of Cortana.

The Microsoft Surface Headphones comes with a price tag of $350 (Rs 25,576 approx). It is not immediately clear as to when these headphones will make their way to the Indian market; however, we will keep you posted on the same.

Image Source