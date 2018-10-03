Microsoft introduces Robot OS for Windows 10

Microsoft has officially announced a new "Robot Operating System (ROS1)" for Windows 10 platform. The company has announced the experimental release in an aim to bring the features such as computer vision, Machine Learning (ML), Cloud services and some other Microsoft technologies for education, home, commercial and industrial robots.

The Redmond giant has announced the new OS at the "ROSCon 2018" which is held in Madrid, Spain. The company has demonstrated a "ROBOTIS Turtlebot 3" robot which automatically recognizes and steers towards the person closest to it. The "ROBOTIS Turtlebot 3" robot runs on the "Windows 10 IoT Enterprise" solution.

Lou Amadio, Principal Software Engineer, Windows IoT, Microsoft had written in a blog post that "This development will bring the manageability and security of 'Windows 10 Internet of Things (IoT) Enterprise' solutions to the 'ROS' ecosystem". The "ROS" is basically a set of tools and libraries which used to develop complex robots and "Windows 10 IOT Enterprise" and delivers security solutions as well as enterprise manageability to the industry based IoT devices used in retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries.

Microsoft has also joined an open source project which will further extend the advanced capability of the ROS software manufacturing. This open source project is called ROS Industrial Consortium. With this, the company will be able to improve the productivity and return on investment of the industrial robots.

Amadio had further commented that "Windows has been a trusted partner of robotic and industrial systems for decades and we're looking forward to bringing the intelligent edge to robotics by bringing more advanced features." He also said that "Microsoft will host the Windows builds for 'ROS1' and shortly 'ROS2', as well as provide documentation, development and deployment solutions for Windows".

It is good to see that the tech giants are focusing more on Machine Learning and AI-based products. These products are surely going to make our lives easier. It would be interesting to see what all the other tech giants bring for the masses in the coming days. We will keep you posted on the further updates on the same, so stay tuned with us.

Image Source