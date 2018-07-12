Google introduces ‘Responsive Search’ ads with Machine learning integration

Google had announced a slew of changes for the company's advertisement portfolio last month. The aim was to streamline its offerings like the AdWords to make it easy for the advertisers and businesses to select the suitable option for their ad campaigns.

During the Google Marketing Live event which was held recently, Google has introduced a new ad marketing tools which come with the machine learning smarts feature. Google has also announced that it will be integrating Machine Learning (ML) tools in its existing range of products. The major highlight of the event was improved optimization for responsive search ads, tools for delivering some impactful ads on its video streaming platform YouTube along with boosting impressions and increase the number of visitors among others.

The tech giant has also introduced Responsive search ads which is a combination of creative data input provided by the advertisers and some relevant ad data with machine learning algorithms so that the impact of the ads could be maximized. For the Responsive search ads, the advertisers will be required to give headlines and description lines while the Adwords tool will automatically try various combinations to identify the best performing one so that it can adapt the ad material to suit the search query of a potential user. This will increase the chances of an ad campaign to succeed.

The tech giant also claims that the advertisers who have used the advanced machine learning backed responsive search ads have seen an increase in the clicks by 15%. Google took it to its official blog post to announce that it will release the Responsive search ads by next few months.

Google has also unveiled a new tool which the company is calling Local Campaigns. The tool is primarily aimed at advertisers like retail chains, and restaurants and others and is expected to increase the footfall in their stores. All an advertiser will need to do is to provide the details like images, business location, and other creative materials and rest everything will be handled by Google's Machine Learning-powered optimization tool which is expected to attract an increased number of customers.