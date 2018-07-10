Google Machine Learning Crash Course Study Jam is now available in India

Google's recent partnership with NITI Aayog to promote the growth of India's AI (artificial intelligence) and (ML) machine learning ecosystem, the tech giant has brought its MLCC (Machine Learning Crash Course) Study Jam series for the Indian consumers. According to Google crash course will improve the developers' "technical proficiency in machine learning, enabling them to apply cutting-edge techniques to help take on a range of practical challenges".

Chetan Krishnaswamy Director of Public Policy at Google India, said that there's a 'clear and present need for trained and technically-equipped developers' to deal with the various AI-related projects, what with companies of all sizes starting to incorporate AI in their products and services.

The AI-eco system is growing rapidly in the Indian market, following which Google has signed a Statement of the Intent with the NITI Aayog earlier this year for a joint effort towards building the AI ecosystem in India. With the program, Google will be training Indian developers in the are of Machine Learning along with the same course which was opted by more than 18, 000 Google users and it was recently made publicly available with the aim towards "making AI and its benefits accessible to everyone".

The course was first developed as an internal training program for the Google Employees back in 2016. The initiative was a part of an attempt made by the company to make its platform into a 'machine learning first' company.

Google further claims that thousands of its own engineers have already enrolled in the program gradually over the years. These engineers are now already making use of the newfound knowledge for improving the software algorithms for a number of other Google products and services like the Daydream, Google Earth, and YouTube.

