Google Play Games will receive a new Gaming news hub

Mobile gaming is probably one of the most used services in a smartphone. The PlayStore has a number of options available for the gaming enthusiasts. The gaming helps in bringing good revenue for the app stores.

The mobile gaming is the mass market as almost everyone who is online uses a smartphone and at some time plays the games. There is a wide range of audience who have an interest in the games on the PlayStore and they also happen to bring a major review of the app stores. So it should not come as a surprise that Google Play Games is offering the users a little more.

Now, according to some reports from the XDA Developers suggests that the Google Play Games is currently testing a new 'Hub' section for the gaming news. The news feed will show the users stories related to games that they have installed on their devices or related to the trending games.

The reports further suggest that the Hub doesn't appear to be as customizable as the news feed on the Google app. As of now, a user will not be able to hide or reject any headline which s based on their interest. On the other hand, Google also has the knowledge of what games a user has installed, and it will utilize that data in order to give them relevant news regarding those games. The Hub will also feature the trending games from time to time.

The primary idea behind the Hub is to give the players the latest news related to hot/trending titles along with driving downloads for the popular application. This will allow the users to open the Play Games app which otherwise would not have been the case.

Currently, the feature is being tested and is available for a select number of users. The above mentioned Hub was tested on the version 5.0.10.6082 of Play Games. There is no information available at the present regarding the availability of the feature globally, however, we will keep you posted regarding the same.