10 unique Google apps you may not have heard of

Wallpapers

The interest in Android has always stemmed from launchers and wallpapers, and Google's Wallpapers boasts of an immense collection of images and art, including satellite pictures of Earth. One can turn on a setting to shuffle the wallpapers every day.

PhotoScan

This app lets you scan physical copies of photos and store it on your device. With the help of AI, you can cut the glare, edit it and enhance the image to your preference.

Google Trips

Your itinerary planner comes with an offline option. Organize your travel by adding important information. It always suggests you places to visit, things to do based on your location and retrieves transport reservations from Gmail.

Google Fit

Some of you will have heard of this. Fit keeps track of your movement - walking, running, being active. This can be linked to any wearable device you own.

Opinion rewards

With this, one can earn using just the phone. Answer surveys, become a local guide, and you can earn some credit, using which you can purchase apps, movies, and other Google-related things.

Files Go

A file manager, simple as that. Use it to free up space, move your files, share, and delete. Allows you to clear the cache and explore the nooks and crannies of your Android phone.

Google Keep

In short, a memo app. But it's nuances are what makes it stand out. Your notes, reminders, lists can be labelled and shared. It has reminders based on time and location. It allows for collaboration as well.

Datally

For the data freaks, this app allows you to monitor and control the flow of mobile data. It'll help you identify apps that use too much and cut short accordingly.

Google Classroom

A service that connects teachers, instructors to students and learners. One can stay updated with their assignments, homework and stay organized. Communication is more effective and facilitates finishing homework while you're on the go.

Arts and Culture

A boon for art aficionados. Learn about events and art that pushed our society ahead. Take virtual tours, immerse yourself in vivid details, create a personal collection, and find interesting artworks to see nearby. It also has a VR support.