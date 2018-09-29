7 fixes to resolve the 'No Sound' issue in Windows 10

The Sound Settings

The first thing that you need to look at is your Sound Settings. Although this sounds like an oversight that happens only to other people and definitely not you, it is very likely that it could have happened to you, so check to see if you have accidentally muted Windows 10. Also take a look at the cables, plugs, speaker connections, headphone connections, and any other audio connections.

Reinstall or Rollback audio drivers

A faulty audio driver could be the reason that you aren't getting any sound out of your system, you can either roll back to a previous configuration, right-click the Start button, select Device Manager, right-click your sound driver, choose Properties and browse to the Driver tab. Choose the Roll Back Driver option if it is available and Windows 10 will get started on it.

If the Roll back driver is not available, you will have to choose the Update or Reinstall option. It is better to go with the Reinstall option since this will get rid of the faulty driver and give you a fresh clean one.

IDT High Definition Audio CODEC

Issues with IDT High Definition Audio CODEC can be resolved by using a manual driver update. This allows you to choose the sound driver you wish to use.

Right-click the Start menu and choose Device Manager. Expand the section called Sound, video games and controllers. If you spot IDT High Definition Audio CODEC, right-click and choose Update Driver Software. Pick Browse my computer for driver software in the next panel. After this choose ‘Let me pick from a list of device drivers on my computer.' This will allow us to select drivers that are pre-installed on your system. Under Model, choose High Definition Audio Device, followed by Next, and then click Yes.

Realtek Audio

Download the latest version from the Realtek website. Right-click the Start menu and pick Device Manager, browse to your Realtek Wireless LAN drivers. Right-click and Uninstall. Install the version you downloaded after this.

Disable Audio Enhancements

Type Sound in the Start menu search box and click on the Sound Control Panel option. In the new box that opens, right-click the default device, and choose Properties. Click on the Enhancements tab, check the box labeled Disable all enhancements, and then click Apply.

Restart Audio devices

Type Services in the Start menu search box. Scroll down to Windows Audio. Restart the service by double-clicking and choosing Start.

Audio Troubleshooter

Go to Control Panel, then head into Troubleshooting and then choose to Troubleshoot audio playback and then follow the instructions given.