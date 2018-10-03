Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Studio 2 AiO announced: Price, specs and more

Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Studio 2 have been announced at an event on Tuesday. The company also announced the new Surface Headphones at the event as it had assured earlier. The Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 use a quad-core Intel 8th generation processor. The other specifications of the former are quite similar to those of the Surface Pro 5. Running Windows 10, all these new devices from Microsoft come with Cortana and other standard features.

Price and availability

The Surface Pro 6 is priced from $899 (approx. Rs. 65,800) to $2,299 (approx. Rs. 1,68,250). The Surface Laptop 2 is priced from $999 (approx. Rs. 73,110) to $2,699 (approx. Rs. 1,97,525). Both these laptops are available for pre-order and the shipping from debut from October 16.

The Surface Studio 2 is priced from $3,499 (approx. Rs. 2,56,075) to $4,799 (approx. Rs. 3,51,215). It is also available for pre-order and will be shipped from November 15.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 specifications The Surface Pro 6 bestows a 12.3-inch 3:2 PixelSense 10 point multi-touch display with a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels. The notebook uses a quad-core 8th generation Intel Core i5/Core i7 processor with UHD Graphics 620. It is available in multiple variants with 8GB/16GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD storage. It comes with a 5MP front camera with FHD 1080p video recording and an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and 1080p video recording support. There is Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, USB 3.0, mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect, Cover port, and a full-sized microSD card reader. The other aspects include 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium and Stereo microphones and up to 13.5 hours of video playback. Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 specifications The Surface Laptop 2 comes fitted with a 13.5-inch PixelSense 10 point multi-touch display with a resolution of 2256 x 1504 pixels, 3:2 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under its hood, this laptop uses the same processor and storage as the Surface Pro 6. It has a 720p HD front camera, a TPM chip for Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face unlock, a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo microphones, Dolby Audio Premium powered Omnisonic speakers, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect, USB 3.0 and a video playback of up to 14.5 hours. Microsoft Surface Studio 2 AiO The Surface Studio 2 All-in-one PC has a 28-inch PixelSense Display with a resolution of 4500 x 3000 pixels and an aspect ratio of 3:2. It uses a 7th generation Core i7 processor coupled with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Graphics or GTX 1070 8GB Graphics, 16GB/32GB RAM and 1TB/2TB SSD. There is a 5MP front camera with support for 1080p video recording. The notable features include Surface Pen, TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security, Zero Gravity Hinge, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual microphones, stereo 2.1 speakers with Dolby Audio Premium, a full-sized microSD card reader, 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, 1 USB Type-C port, 4 USB 3.0 ports and Xbox Wireless.