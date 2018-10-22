iBall, Boat and other Indian brands plan to launch Alexa backed devices soon

Amazon Alexa, the virtual assistant developed by the tech giant Amazon is powering a number of devices including the famous Amazon Echo lineup of smart speakers. Up until now, the virtual assistant was powering the devices which were not manufactured by the Indian brands. However, it appears now that the Indian manufacturers are all set to join the Alexa bandwagon soon. Keeping in mind the success of Amazon's proprietary virtual assistant some Indian brands intends to bring the power of Alexa to their devices. The devices which will get the Alexa support will include headphones, speakers and other home entertainment devices.

According to some reports, four of the Indian manufacturers have announced that they will launch a range of products powered by Amazon Alexa such as smart speakers, portable headphones, and set-top boxes. The companies who have joined the Alexa bandwagon includes iBall, Sirena technologies, boat and MyBox have recently integrated Alexa in their products with Alexa Voice Service (AVS). The AVS allows the developers to integrate Alexa directly into their products. This will allow them to enable the voice control support for the connected devices.

As for the products, iBall will launch a wireless Bluetooth over-the-ear headset 'Breathe-M'. The Bluetooth headset will have a built-in microphone so that the user can give commands to Alexa. The headsets will come with a price tag of Rs 2,225.

Sirena Technologies, a Bangaluru based firm will also be introducing a portable smart speaker which it claims to be the world's smallest portable smart speaker. The speaker will be available for Rs 2,699.

boAt, a known accessories brand will also be launching a smart-speaker which will feature a rugged, shock-resistant and waterproof design. The smart speaker will come with a price tag of Rs 7,999. The final product which will make its way along with the aforementioned devices will be the MyBox Alexa Kit for the set-top box (STB), paired with a voice remote. This device will retail for Rs 1,999. It is good to see that the Indian brands are also embracing the new technologies which make a user's life much easier.