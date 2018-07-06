Beyerdynamics unveils Amiron wireless headphones for the Indian market

Beyerdynamic has launched the Amiron wireless headphones for the Indian market. The new headphones will be available online at a price of Rs 59,990. Beyerdynamic worked with the German experts at Mimi Hearing Technologies in Berlin to design its wireless headphones. Their common goal: headphones that adapt to the individual hearing of the wearer.

With the unique MIY (Make It Yours) app for smartphones and tablets with Android or iOS, users can create an individual hearing profile using a hearing test based on Mimi's research. This allows the sound of the Amiron wireless headphones to be matched to the wearer's hearing ability. The profile is then stored directly on the headphones. The app also offers the possibility to preserve one's hearing without foregoing the sound quality. The users can track their daily listening habits and act accordingly.

Despite the different designs and form factors, all models feature the Tesla technology from Beyerdynamic - a feat of German engineering prowess. When it comes to other features, the Amiron wireless uses the latest codecs such as Qualcomm aptX HD and Apple AAC. The headphones are said to be suitable for use with modern televisions that feature Bluetooth, as they are capable of low-delay transmission with aptX LL. When hooked up via cable, the Amiron wireless also supports native Hi-Res audio.

The Tesla transducers by the German headphone experts ensure that the closed back Amiron wireless offers listeners with deep, precise bass, full, natural mids and silky-clear highs. The soft cushions, which surround the ear, are meant to support this acoustic detail.

When it comes to technical features and ergonomics, the headphones include a touchpad integrated in the right ear cup and a built-in microphone.

The audio accessory market is witnessing great advancements in terms of technology and audio quality. Similarly, Bose seems to be focusing on producing sports earbuds that will help users be comfortable during workouts. A new patent application filed by the company indicates towards a point that uses an elastomer or a rubber filled with one or more "phase change materials" that will convert from solid to liquid, and then back to solid once the temperature turns to normal.

The earbuds are built using new materials that could essentially change their temperature based on how hot the wearer is to help them keep cool. Bose also states in the application that their aim is to reduce discomfort caused due to heat and pressure. The image shows something close to the silicon rubber tips used on many of Bose's in-ears. The only difference here is that these earbuds will be filled with the "phase change materials" which is probably some kind of gel. Well, we can only wait and watch whether the patent makes it to the production stage or not.