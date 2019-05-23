Toreto “Flexo” wireless retractable headband launched for Rs 2,299 in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Toreto Flexo is priced at Rs 2,299 and can be purchased in single black color option from all major retail stores and e-commerce stores in India.

Toreto, an emerging digital accessories brand known for audio products, power banks, and other gadgets has launched a new wireless headphone in India. Extending its audio products portfolio in the country, the company has announced Flexo wireless headphones with a retractable design and a sub 3k price range.

Toreto Flexo comes with a foldable earbuds design. The earbuds can be extended or retracted for a comfortable fit. This adjustment on the Bluetooth headset is done using the earbuds Retract button present on both sides of the earbuds. The headphones are designed to offer a comfortable fit useful for a longer playback session.

While the foldable design is one of the highlights of this headphone, the sweat-proof earbuds are claimed to make this pair an optimum outdoor companion. The sweat-resistant design makes it suitable for activities such as workouts and others Do note that the Toreto Flexo does not come with any IPX certification which makes it prone to damage from dust and dirt.

As for the other features, the Bluetooth headphones make use of Bluetooth V5.0 for wireless connectivity with other devices. The Toreto Flexo is compatible with all the devices which supports this connectivity option such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and others.

The wireless retractable headband integrates a Multi-Functional button which has varied functionalities including media controls. Using this key one can play/pause the audio and also answer or reject an incoming call. Double pressing this key will redial the last called number from the device.

The headphones are also packed with a Voice Dialling and Text to speech features. Using the former, one can make a call simply by tapping twice on the volume key followed by speaking the name of the person being called. Backing up the headphones is an unspecified battery unit which is claimed to offer a back up of 10 hours with a single charge. The headphone is said to have a standby time of 108 hours and will be charged completely within 3.5 hours.

The Toreto Flexo is priced at Rs 2,299 and can be purchased in single black color option from all major retail stores and e-commerce stores in India.