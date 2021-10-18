WD Elements SE SSD Review: Compact Modern-Day Storage Solution

WD Elements SE SSD Specifications

Capacity: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB

Interface: USB 3.0

Compatibility: Windows 10, Windows 11, macOS Big Sur, Monterey, Catalina, Mojave

Claimed Max Read Speed: 400 MB/s

WD Elements SE SSD Design: Tiny And Light-Weight

The primary reason to consider the WD Elements SE SSD over the other portable SSDs is the weight. This model just weighs 27.20grams, which makes it lighter than most of the TWS cases, and it also makes it easy to carry around.

Unlike some of the premium products from WD, the entire outer body of the WD Elements SE SSD is made using plastic, which also makes this product less susceptible to damage and is rated for 2-meter drop resistance. Although I haven't tested this feature myself. This SSD should survive accidental falls without any issue, as there are no moving parts involved.

There are a few things that I would have made this a perfect product for all sorts of uses case. The company should have included an LED light and, it should have had a USB Type-C port instead of a micro B connector, which makes this product a bit dated. Or at least the company should have included a USB-A to USB Type-C converter in the retail package.

WD Elements SE SSD Benchmark Performance

Do note that, connect the WD Elements SE SSD to the high-speed USB on your computer (which will be blue in color) to get the highest read and write speeds. Though the drive also works on USB 2.0 ports, you will notice lower read or write speeds.

We tested the WD Elements SE SSD on the MSI GE76 Raider gaming laptop with the CrystalDisk Mark 8.0.4, where, we got an average read speed of 444.75MB/s, which is over 10 percent higher than what the company claims. Similarly, we got an average write speed of 286.71MB/s.

Though the WD Elements SE SSD is not the best performing SSD we have tested, for the asking price, it does offer decent read and writes speed. Even if your workload includes moving high-definition movies or even big game installation files or video footage, the WD Elements SE SSD is more than capable of handling all these tasks.

WD Elements SE SSD Real-World Performance

Like most SSDs, the real-world performance of the WD Elements SE SSD didn't match the benchmark numbers. We noticed an average write speed of 150MB/s, while the number did dip down to sub 100 in some instances.

This is 100 percent normal, as the file we used to copy from our PC was not a single file, as it contained multiple subfolders, which hindered the overall write speed of the device. We also tried to watch 1440p videos directly from the WD Elements SE SSD, and we didn't notice any lag while scribbling through the video.

Verdict: Should You Buy WD Elements SE SSD?

If you already have a portable SSD of some sort, then I don't see a reason why you should get the WD Elements SE SSD. However, if you are planning to buy your very first external storage device or planning to upgrade from an HDD, then, this product makes a lot of sense.

Yes, at Rs. 8,999 for the 1TB variant is still twice more than that of an external SSD. However, with the WD Elements SE SSD, you get noise-free operation, higher read and write speeds, compact form-factor, where, you can just carry this inside your jeans pocket alongside the smartphone.

Overall, a good high-speed compact storage solution from a reputed brand that also comes with three years limited warranty. If you don't want to spend 9K on a 1TB variant, the 512GB model of the WD Elements SE SSD is available for Rs. 5,999, while the higher 2TB model retails for Rs. 17,999 on Amazon India.