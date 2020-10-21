WD My Passport SSD Review: Enhanced Security In A Lightweight Design

The newly launched WD My Passport offers a sleek, lightweight design that can easily fit in your pocket. Plus, there are a couple of new features like the WD Discovery software that helps tighten the security on your SSD. My Passport is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2GB options - costing Rs. 8,999, Rs. 15,999, and Rs. 28,999, respectively. Here, we have reviewed the 1TB variant with an in-depth analysis of its pros and cons.

Lightweight, Military-Grade Design

One of the best features of the WD My Passport series is its lightweight design. The SSD reviewed here flaunts a grey external body with a rough etched design that gives a good grip to hold, embedded in a shiny exterior.

However, there are no LED indicators. If you wish to know if the SSD has connected to your PC/laptop or if the files are copying, you won't find any blinking lights anywhere. For many, this might be preferable; however, people who prefer old-school blinking lights when their disk is connected might be a bit disappointed.

Another point to be added here is the shock-resistant feature on the My Passport SSD. As the device itself is petite, there are chances that one might drop it and hence damage the disk. However, the shock resistance helps protect the device and the data on it. All in all, the metallic design is stylish and perfect in size (it can easily fit inside your pocket), and with the shock resistance, it's also durable.

Cables: Practical In Every Way

The WD My Passport SSD packs a single Type-C port - just like most modern hard disks. We've seen a lot SSDs shipping a single Type-C to Type-A cable, and in other cases, we see both Type-A and Type-C cables. To avoid all the hassle, WD has made things easy by including a single Type-C to Type-C cable and a USB-A adapter in the box. The hassle-free solution is seamless for all situations.

For instance, if you wish to copy a file from your PC or laptop, you can use the USB-A adapter > connect it to the cable > link it to the PC/laptop. Once the files are copied, you can remove the adapter and directly connect the WD My Passport to your smartphone.

WD My Passport: The X Factor Of Enhanced Security

We all have some important data or some password-protected files, which requires additional security while sharing. The WD My Passport SSD has a solution for all your needs. The new SSD ships with WD Discovery software for additional backup and security.

The WD Discovery works like any other password-protection app. You will need to sign in or create a new account. Once done, you can set a password for the SSD. With this, anyone who wishes to access the My Passport SSD will need to set up the Discovery software and provide an accurate password to access the files.

In many ways, this is extremely beneficial. It helps secure all your files, folders, documents, and so on. On the other hand, if you wish to copy a few files in your ecosystem (from one laptop to your work PC; or from your phone to your laptop, and so on), it could be a tad bit annoying. However, considering how security and safety are much needed, this step is very helpful.

That said, the software isn't devoid of a few drawbacks. The WD Discovery software doesn't support all platforms. My Passport SSD ships with files that support macOS and Windows OS. However, Ubuntu users are missing out. In my case, I use an Ubuntu-based laptop for all my work needs. So when I connected the SSD and expected to find a supported file to install the software, I was quite disappointed.

WD My Passport SSD Performance Evaluation

Moving on to the performance of the WD My Passport SSD, WD claims that the SSD can transfer files up to a speed of 1050MB/s, which is simply remarkable. We ran the Crystal Disk Benchmark 7.0 test to check the speed of the SSD. Here, the read speed of 106.96 MB/s and a write speed of 118.04 MB/s was recorded. Further, the SEQ1M Q1T1 test results showed a read speed of 42.34 MB/s and a write speed of 116.77 MB/s. Also, the RND4K Q32T16 test showed a read speed of 0.98 MB/s and a write speed of 1.11 MB/s.

So far, this is one of the fastest read/write speeds on an SSD I've used. As a comparison, the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD that uses the NVMe technology had scored a read speed of 841 MB/s and a write speed of 820 MB/s, which is equally remarkable.

Real-Life Performance

Often, we see variations between the benchmark scores and real-life performance. When it comes to the WD My Passport SSD, I checked the speed while moving two files sized around 844MB and 1.3GB, which had a speed of roughly 29.2 MB/s. On the other hand, when I had to move files from the SSD to the PC, it took a little more time. I moved similarly-sized files and the speed was 31.6 MB/s, which again, is pretty good. On the whole, the file transfer was pretty smooth, even when connected to a smartphone. In cases where I tried viewing content on a smartphone via the SSD, there was hardly any lag either.

WD My Passport SSD Verdict

My Passport SSD is one of the best in class SSDs available in the market. Yes, it might be a tad bit expensive, but for the features offered, it makes for a good deal. The shock-resistant feature, extremely lightweight design for easy portability, and large storage options make it one of the best choices. The enhanced protection via WD Discovery software is a bonus, which makes the WD My Passport a good buy.