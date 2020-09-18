Wings Techno TWS Review: Great Looks Fail To Transcend Through Sound

Specifications

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Audio Profiles: HFP, HSP, A2DP, A VRCP

Buds Battery Life: 5-6 Hours

Transmission Distance: 10m

Driver Size: 5.8mm

Charging Case Battery Size: 500mAh

Earbuds Battery Size: 50mAh

Sensitivity: 92.5dB/ +/- 3.5

Impedance: 32 Ohm +/1 15 percent

Frequency Response: 20Hz to 20000Hz

Design And Build

The external case or the charging cradle of the Wings Techno looks similar to most of the TWS packages in the market. It comes in a black color, which gives a stealthy look and the entire box is made out of plastic.

At the front, there are three LED lights, which showcases the battery percentage and they also blink while charging the case. The charging port is located on the right side and it is a micro USB port.

Having a micro USB port is one of the drawbacks of this product in my opinion, as most of the competitive products like the Realme Buds Air offer a USB Type-C port and priced similar to the Wings Techno.

Except for that, I am happy with the looks and the build quality of the product. Though these are not the best TWS that I have seen at this price point, they are not the worst either.

The Buds

Looking at the charging cradle, I didn't expect much from the buds itself but boy, was I wrong. I thought these are yet another Apple AirPods clone but they are actually not. The Wings Techno is in-ear style earphones and the package includes three different sized ear tips.

The factory-installed ear tips worked fine for me, offering a snug fit. And that CD-like pattern with touch controls is something that gives these earphones a distinctive look. However, one thing that I didn't like about these earphones is that the earbuds have an LED, which makes it look cheap.

They have a stem design, which some people might not appreciate, but I dig that. However, I didn't like the fact that the company has embossed the logo on each earbud, which in my opinion is an unnecessary branding.

The Sound

I am someone who likes earphones that offer better mids over a bass-heavy sound signature. These earphones are neither bass-heavy nor produce clear mids. When it comes to loudness, they get really loud, making them great for those who workout in parks and gyms and they also do a good job of noise isolation.

The sound signature from these earphones is somewhere in between the two. In fact, both vocals and instruments sound alike on the Wings Techno and they offer a pleasant music listening experience. The earbuds also support touch controls, allowing users to pause or play music and can also be used to summon the voice assistant. However, this feature is hit or a miss and it still needs some refinements.

The company claims that the earphones have been optimized for a better gaming experience. If you are someone who plays online competitive games like PUBG or COD: Mobile, then it's recommended to buy wired headphones as there is definitely some noticeable lag in the sound on the Wings Techno. In fact, this is something that I have noticed on other cheap TWS offerings as well.

The Battery Life

Another feature where the Wings Techno shines when compared to the competitive offering is battery life. The company claims that the Wings Techno can last up to 5-6 hours on a single charge and I was able to get a similar number in the real-world experience.

Both earbuds have a 50mAh battery and the case itself has a 500 mAh battery, capable of fully charging both earbuds at least thrice with a single charge. As I said before, it has a micro USB port and the company should have gone with a USB Type-C port.

Should You Get Wings Techno?

Let's say you have a budget of Rs. 4,000 to buy a new pair of TWS earphones, then you can get the Wings Techno if your main priority is looks and battery life. If you want a better sounding earphone, then you should look at the other options in the market.

When it comes to making a budget TWS earphone, the manufacturer has to make some sacrifices as it will almost be impossible to offering everything. With the Wings Techno, it looks like the company has prioritized battery life and design over the sound quality.