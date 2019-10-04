Xech X2-TWS Wireless Earpods Review: Wireless Earbuds That Can Refuel Your Smartphone

Xech X2-TWS Design: A Practical Approach

The earpods are housed within a rectangular case constructed using quality Aluminum alloy. The matte finish accompanied by a compact form factor gives it a premium and sturdy feel.

Moreover, the case is scratch-resistant. The case comes with two partitions where the top compartment houses the earpods and has a magnetic cover.

The second compartment is the 1,600 mAh backup unit with a microUSB port output and input port. There is also an LED indicator that shows the remaining battery on the unit.

What I liked in the design is that there's no need to plug-in a microUSB cable separately to charge a smartphone. You can simply plug-in the power brick to the USB port of your smartphone.

And being compact in size, it hardly impacts usability. There is a power key at the front of the case which is used to charge the earpods.

As for the earpods, they are pill-shaped and fit easily with the default eartips. However, you can select a suitable size from the additional tips inside the retail box.

You will feel no discomfort with prolonged usage which is a relief. It is worth noting that the earpods are IPX5 certified. So, using them outdoors in nominal rains shouldn't be an issue. Overall, the design is practical and suitable for daily usage.

Xech X2- TWS Audio: Crisp Output But No ANC

The Xech X2-TWS is a decent pair when it comes to the audio output. While the drivers are unspecified, with Beryllium Sound support the earpods deliver an enhanced output.

I played a wide genre of songs ranging from electro to folk and the device did impress me with its output. It delivers balanced audio with proportionate mids and highs.

The bass is adequate; not too heavy. It does a decent job of distinguishing the instruments and vocals. At peak audio levels, there is no distortion or muffling.

It is a loud-sounding pair, but thankfully, there is no audio leak at maximum levels. What it's missing is an ANC (Active Noise Cancellation).

Also, most of the wireless earphones nowadays block ambient noises passively, but the X2T-TWS fails to do so. You will be able to hear surrounding noises even with the volume turned up to max.

This might let you down if you feel like tuning in to your favorite jam in crowded places like public transports.

The pair gives an average performance on streaming platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Videos. You will miss a punchy bass and ANC while binging on your favorite shows or movies.

Xech XT – TWS Connectivity And Calling: Voice Assistant Support Simplifies Usage

The earpods comes with Bluetooth V5.0 connectivity and is compatible with smartphones (both Android and iOS), tablets, laptops, and PCs. For pairing, you need to individually turn on the earpods and then head to the Bluetooth settings and locate ‘X2-TWS' model number.

Pairing process is also fast; you won't have to wait to connect it with a smartphone or other device. It supports multiple Bluetooth profiles such as A2DP, HFP, HSP, and AVRCP.

It also comes with digital voice assistant support using which you can perform various tasks such as setting up alarms and reminders and also get weather updates and cricket match scores.

The device comes with a built-in microphone to answer calls. The person on the other end is clearly audible. But the audio stutters from the user's end and you might not be properly able to hear to the caller (specifically outdoors in crowded spaces). This could be due to the low strength of the microphone.

Xech X2- TWS Battery: Charging Case Saves The Day

Xech claims 60 hours of talktime with 30 minutes of charging and up to 3- 4 hours of music playback. In our testing, the device did give music playback of approximately three hours before getting fully discharged.

But, if that sounds less, the charging case that doubles up as a powerbank saves the day. If it is fully charged, then it can refuel the earpods up to 30 times.

This saves you from the hassle of towing a charger everywhere you go. Moreover, the 1,600 mAh battery can also recharge your smartphone (up to 50 percent with 3,000 mAh battery). This comes handy in emergencies outdoors.

Verdict: Well-Built But Average Audio

There is a wide range of options you get in the sub 5k wireless audio segment. And it might be confusing at times to choose the right product.

Speaking of which, the Xech X2- TWS is a neatly designed pair that delivers decent output. It's not the loudest pair out there but is suitable enough for daily usage.

The charging case doubling up as a powerbank is its USP. This makes it an optimum outdoor companion. You can go for this product if you are looking for a budget earpods for day-to-day usage. But, if audio is your priority, then this might not impress you much.