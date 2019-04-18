ZAAP Aqua Darkstar Pro and Aqua Boom budget Bluetooth speakers review

ZAPP Aqua Darkstar and Boom design: Decent build, sober design

Starting with the Aqua Darkstar Pro, the speaker features a simple rectangular design with grilles on either end. The speaker is made out of plastic with rubber casing both on the top and the bottom. The rubberized material allows for a good grip, however, it tends to come out after a while leaving the ports and bottom exposed to dust.

The media control keys are placed at the top. The keys have a protruding design making it easy to figure out the controls simply by touching. The 3.5mm ports along with the microUSB port for charging is housed on the rear; safely tucked inside a rubber cover. The Aqua Darkstar Pro offers an old-school design which goes well with every surrounding.

The Aqua Boom, on the other hand, comes with a box-shaped design. This speaker looks and feels robust and is best suited for outdoor activities. It is also made of plastic with rubberized exterior giving it a rugged feel. Similar to the Darkstar Pro, this speaker also has a protruding key design with the media control keys placed on the top.

A 3.5mm audio jack along with the microUSB port for charging is accommodated on the left panel. The ports are encased within a rubber housing to protect it from dust and water. Making it a perfect outdoor companion is a carabineer clip and a magnetic compass for directions (not accurate). Overall, both the Aqua Darkstar Pro and the Aqua Boom speaker offer a decent build quality and good looking portable design.

Zaap Aqua Darkstar and Aqua Boom specifications

Zaap Aqua Darkstar packs 10 Watts (5Wx2) driver units under its hood. The speakers are accompanied by a passive subwoofer to boost the audio output. The speakers come with IPX-5 rating which saves it from dust, dirt, snow and even shock. You get inbuilt microphone support using which you can use for voice calling.

The Aqua Boom packs 7 Watts speakers inside which also delivers 360-degree high-definition audio output. Unlike the Darkstar Pro, the Aqua Boom has a single speaker driver. ZAAP Aqua Boom has also got an IP-65 certification which secures it from the natural elements such as water, snow, dust and also accidental drops. Besides, the carabineer clip and magnetic compass with IP-65 rating make it an ideal companion for trekking, camping, and other outdoor activities. This model also supports an in-line microphone.

Audio performance: Loud and clear output with rich bass

Both the speakers offer an impressive audio output. They get satisfactorily loud at maximum audio levels without muffling or distorting the audio. The Aqua Darkstar Pro has got a slight upper hand in terms of the bass as compared to the Aqua Boom. While the bass offered by the Darkstar Pro has a thump, the Aqua Boom has a punchy bass. Upon testing the speakers with different genres of music, we found that the audio delivered is clear with no noise in the background.

Listening experience while streaming media online was also decent, making for a good listening experience. Vocals and instruments are also distinct and clear in both the speakers. Both the speakers are apt for a big room and also for outdoors. To sum it up, the Aqua Darkstar Pro and the Aqua Boom speakers offer loud and clear output with rich bass.

Battery and connectivity

Both speakers make use of Bluetooth V4.0 for wireless connectivity. They are compatible with all the devices supporting the same technology such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, etc. The Aqua Darkstar Pro has a wireless connectivity range of 33 feet, while the Aqua Boom comes with a 50ft connectivity range. We didn't any experience any issues while pairing the speakers with smartphones. If you are someone who prefers wired connectivity, both the speakers feature a 3.5mm audio port.

In terms of battery, the Aqua Darkstar Pro packs a 2600mAh battery which delivers a backup of over 8 hours with a single charge. It takes more than 3 hours for the speaker to charge from zero to 100 percent which is bit of a letdown. So, make sure you plug the device timely so that you don't run out of power.

The Aqua Boom comes with a 1500mAh battery unit which can keep the speakers playing your favorite music for around 6-7 hours on a single charge. Charging the ZAAP Aqua Boom took around 2.5 hours using a standard microUSB charger.

Verdict

ZAAP Aqua Darkstar Pro and the Aqua Boom portable Bluetooth speakers are a good option to consider under sub Rs 3K price range. Both the speakers offer loud and crisp audio output with rich bass. With IPX rating, the speakers are protected against the external elements such as water, dust, dirt, and also accidental drops. This makes them an ideal outdoor companion. If budget speaker with a good form factor and impressive audio output is what you are looking for then make sure you consider them before making the purchase.