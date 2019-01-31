Zebronics Zeb-Journey review: Cheapest neckband style earphones out there

Design is ergonomic and comfortable

Zebronics Zeb-Journey features an ergonomic and comfortable neckband design. It features a rubberized texture that makes it flexible instead of being rigid on the neck. There are controls on the neckband to increase and decrease the volume and to change the tracks. Also, there is a microUSB charging port protected by a flap on the neckband.

The earbuds are magnetic ensuring a tangle-free user experience. And, the silicon plugs not only ensure a comfortable fit but also sound insulation, which enhances the audio quality. This pair of Bluetooth earphones is splash proof, so you can carry wear it even in rain without any hassle. Interestingly, there is a dedicated button to enable the voice assistant. On the whole, this Zebronics earphones is pretty lightweight and comfortable for long hours of use.

Pairing is quite simple

Talking about the pairing process, usually the Bluetooth earphones are simple to pair with a smartphone. Like the previous launches from Zebronics, this one too is simple and straightforward to establish a connection. You need to press and hold the power aka voice assistant button. Now, you can see the blue LED indicator on the neckband blinking while it is searching for your smartphone. On your smartphone, you should hit the ZEB-Journey option under the Bluetooth devices section to establish the connection.

What's interesting is that this Bluetooth earphones comes with Dual Pairing feature. As its name indicates, this feature lets you pair two smartphones to this earphones simultaneously.

Performance is on par to expensive earphones

On the performance front, the Zebronics Zeb-Journey offers an exceptional performance. It delivers high-quality audio output. We used the earphones to make and answer calls and we could hear the voice of the person on the other end crystal clear without any noise. Also, the overall quality while listening to music and watching movies is pretty good. We can say that this particular offering from Zebronics is on par with those of expensive models priced around Rs. 5,000.

Voice assistant feature

With the voice assistant feature that works on both Android and iOS, you can get to perform functions such as play specific songs and get routes using your voice. You need to enable this by just long pressing on the button. The integration of voice assistance adds to the hands-free experience.

Long lasting battery life

The Zebronics Zeb-Journey has an inbuilt battery that is touted to render up to 13 hours of usage. We could use this earphones continuously for 7 to 8 hours and still witnessed more battery life left. Notably, the charging time is less than 2 hours.

Verdict

To summarize, the Zebronics Zeb-Journey is a pocket-friendly Bluetooth earphones for those who are looking for affordable and high-quality earphones. It comes with many interesting features and delivers a great performance despite being priced at Rs. 1,399. We can say that it is the cheapest neckband style earphones that will offer a bang for the buck you shell out on it.