Zebronics Zeb-Monk Review: Delivers Good Audio Output And Lasting Battery Life

Sleek And Minimalist Design

The Zebronics Zeb-Monk wireless earphones feature a minimalist design. Despite the same, it looks stylish and sleek as well. The earphones feature a smooth design and the neckband is quite thin on the whole. There are two control panels on the sides of the earphones from which it has lengthy cables that connect to the earpieces. Talking about the magnetic earpieces, this option prevents the earphones from tangling. Apart from this, the earpieces look stylish with a nice and attractive design. However, it doesn't pause the music playback on snapping the earpieces together as rivals in the market from Skullcandy and other brands.

Adding to this, there is splash-resistant protection on this new pair of wireless earphones from Zebronics. This feature makes it possible to wear this pair of earphones even in slight rains. The overall design of the wireless earphones is quite attractive and comes with a sleek design. I liked the design and the accessibility of controls but felt that the cable is too long that makes it look different when it is in use. And, talking about the fit, this pair of wireless earphones is good and I found it quite comfortable even on long hours of usage and did not feel the need to adjust the earpieces often.

Lets You Perform Multiple Functions

The remote control on the right has two physical buttons that are easy to access. Notably, these control panels have a matte finish. One is the power button that also useful in pairing and answering and making calls and the other one enables and disables active noise cancellation. A single press on the multifunction button lets you answer and end calls and a long press rejects an incoming call. Likewise, a single press on the button will play or pause during music playback and a double or triple press will go to the next or previous track. A press and hold on the button for a couple of seconds enables the voice assistant.

Also, the micro USB charging port is seen on the right. It also features a smart touch control to adjust the volume. A double tap on this touch button will increase the volume while a tap and hold will decrease the same. Also, there are LED indicators for the power and active noise cancellation. During my review, I didn't find any difficulty in accessing the controls and switching between calls, music playback, and voice assistant.

Improved Range Is A Welcome

The Zebronics Zeb-Monk arrives with high-quality 12mm Neodymium magnetic drivers. The company claims that the earphones can last up to 12 hours sans active noise cancellation and up to 10 hours of battery life with this feature to eliminate background noise turned on. During my review, I didn't turn active noise cancellation turned on all the time, but I could use the wireless earphones for three days before plugging it to the charger though the usage was not continuous.

The pairing process is enabled with Bluetooth 5.1 with an improved range as compared to the other wireless earphones from the company. This justifies the premium price point of the Zebronics Zeb-Monk. Well, during the review, I could use it with minimal distortion even while the paired smartphone is two floors away making it an impressive offering.

One of the notable features of the Zebronics Zeb-Monk wireless earphones is the high-quality noise cancellation. While music is turned in, I could hardly make out any external noise without any discomfort. And, with an increase in the volume level lightly, it is possible to eliminate the surrounding sounds completely. Especially, it is useful during calling as it lets listen to the voice of the other person on the line clearly without any disturbance and there is crystal clear quality as well. The sound quality during music playback is also impressive and I could enjoy using the Zeb-Monk to play countless songs and watch movies. Interestingly, it delivers punchy bass performance as well.

While the Zebronics wireless earphones handles all the tasks like a pro, I noticed one notable issue during my review. Even on a full charge, the wireless earphones disconnects quite often automatically. And, I couldn't find the reason for the same.

Verdict: Good Performance But Overpriced

The Zebronics Zeb-Monk wireless earphones is priced at Rs. 4,999 and can be bought via the leading online retailers and the official Zebronics online store. As this product is from the well-known India-based brand, it does deliver impressive performance. There is punchy bass, superior audio quality, multiple capabilities, and other aspects. While many could feel that the Zeb-Monk is relatively overpriced as compared to rival wireless earphones from Blaupunkt, Skullcandy, JBL, and other players in this market segment, it does deliver a great performance. If you want to experience features such as active noise cancellation under Rs. 5,000, then the Zeb-Monk could be the right choice for you.