Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro Review: Loud, Clear, And Comfortable

The Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro is available for Rs. 3,999 and can be purchased via Flipkart. The new TWS earbuds from Zebronics offers several premium features like Qualcomm aptX for an enhanced audio experience. Despite its pro specs, there are a couple of shortcomings. This detailed review discusses if the new earbuds are the right choice for you.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro Design: Comfortable Even For Long Hours

TWS earbuds have become one of the most fashionable accessories today. One of the things I came to love about the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro is its design. The round-shaped earbuds fit snuggly, without falling off easily. One can see the branding embossed in gold color, which comes as a stark contrast to the black body.

Also, the smooth, matte finish on both the charging case and the earbuds adds to the style element. To note, there aren't any physical buttons on the earbuds, making it completely touch-operative like most TWS earbuds. The in-ear design allows you to operate with easy touch controls, which I've elaborated on later.

Another notable aspect of the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro is its IPX7 rating, which makes it waterproof as well as sweatproof. Fitness enthusiasts get the best of the new earbuds as they needn't worry about the earbuds, whether it's their Zumba class or a morning run. That said, I did feel the earbuds might fall off if not careful. Despite the snug fit, you really can't go for a jog in the morning with the earbuds, as they might fall off. In my case, the earbuds dropped a couple of times even while I was fast-walking. Do note, this might also depend on the size of your ear.

Another point to be highlighted here is the weight. On the whole, the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro could be slightly heavy with the charging case, which weighs 52g. Compared to a couple of other TWS earbuds, this one is a little heavy! Yet, it won't make such a difference as the earbuds easily snug fit in the ears and the charging case can slip into your jeans pocket.

If you've used TWS earbuds before, the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro controls are a piece of cake. The earbuds with the MFB is the key controlling area for both earbuds. Tapping once plays or pause the music track, and double-tapping plays the previous/next track, and tapping-and-holding the earbud increases/decreases the volume. Also, answering or rejecting the call is done easily with a similar single/double-tap. On the whole, operating with touch controls is quite easy and seamless on the earbuds.

If you use your phone's voice assistant frequently, then the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro makes it even easier for you. I tried using Siri via the earbuds a couple of times and the connection and response were hassle-free. Call Alexa or the Google Assitant with three simple taps on the Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro for all your queries!

However, there was one drawback that I had to mention. The Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro doesn't have gesture controls. We've seen several TWS earbuds with gesture controls that operate with nodding the head and so on that make the device completely hands-free. It's a bit disappointing that Zebronics has missed this feature.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro Performance: Loud And Clear

Coming to the performance of the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro, the TWS earbuds come with Qualcomm aptX that aids in delivering an uncompressed audio experience, which also extends for voice calls. The earbuds come with Passive Noise Cancellation and there's no Active Noise Cancellation.

This might be a disappointment for a few; however, the audio playback is simply loud and clear. For instance, if you're still working from home where there might be less noise, the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro with its passive noise cancellation shouldn't be a problem at all. I was able to enjoy music on the earbuds with low-mid volume levels without any external noise interrupting me.

For the asking price, the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro delivers Wireless Stereo Sound, which is perfect for audio and visual playbacks that enhance the bass and melody of all tunes. The same can be said for voice calls as well. I answered a couple of calls (with easy touch controls) and the audio from both sides was pretty clear.

From personal experience, I've never been that comfortable with earbuds when it comes to calls. I've faced several issues like my voice being too distant, echoing, or even unclear. I've even switched back to my phone's audio during calls. However, the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro is quite an exception. None of my call recipients had any complaints and were able to hear me loud and clear!

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro Battery: Sturdy, Long-Lasting Battery

The battery of a pair of earbuds is most important for their overall performance. The Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro offers a pretty good battery backup. The company claims to provide around 6-8 hours of audio playback. I used the earbuds continuously for about 4-5 hours and there was hardly any indication of a battery drain.

One of the best features of the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro is its wireless charging support. One can simply place the charging case on a wireless charging pad and it would automatically begin fueling up. Alternatively, one can also connect it via a USB Type-C cable provided in-the-box.

Zebronics has provided a couple of LED indicators to better understand the battery levels. The charging case and earbuds come with these LED indicators. Do note, the LED lights on the charging case would begin blinking if the power is down. You would also get a voice note indicating the battery is low on the earbuds. The charging time for the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro (earbuds and the case) is around two hours.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro Verdict: A Good Buy

The Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro is a good choice to get. With the discount price, the TWS earbuds make a perfect audio accessory under Rs. 5,000. Of course, there are several other options in the market falling in the same price bracket. But the Qualcomm aptX, IPX7 rating, and battery life are something to check out on the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro. Plus, it makes a great fashion statement, making it a good buy!