Best Premium True Wireless Earbuds Available To Buy In India

Nowadays, you can easily get TWS earbuds at an affordable price tag in India. However, there are limited brands that offer flagship-grade earbuds. If you are looking for premium TWS earbuds, you can go for the brands like Apple, Sony, Jabra, and LG.

For instance, the Apple AirPods Pro and the LG Tone Free FP9 fall into the high-end segment. So, if you are planning to buy one, you are at the right place. In this story, we've listed some of the premium True Wireless earbuds that you can buy in India.

Apple AirPods Pro Price: Rs. 20,999

Key Specs Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music

Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to your ears

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customisable fit

Force sensor lets you easily control your entertainment, answer or end calls, and more

Sweat and water resistant

More than 24 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe Charging Case

Quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri"

Effortless setup, in-ear detection and automatic switching for a magical experience

Bose Quietcomfort Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Price: Rs. 26,900

Key Specs Noise cancelling earbuds - Engineered with the world's most effective noise cancelling. Bose controllable noise cancellation and full Transparency Mode allow you to eliminate distractions, let your surroundings in, or a little bit of each. High-fidelity audio - An exclusive acoustic architecture brings your music, podcasts, and videos to life, while Volume-optimized Active EQ keeps the sound crisp and balanced at any level.



Comfortable wireless earbuds - Three sizes of StayHear Max eartips are included for a secure fit. Crafted from soft silicone, they provide passive noise blocking with total comfort. Simple touch controls - It's as easy as tap, swipe, or press. Control your noise cancellation settings, pause, play, and volume right from the side of the earbud itself. Enable it all in the Bose Music app.



Noise-rejecting microphones - Tiny microphones work together to focus on your voice, filtering out surrounding noises for fewer distractions during phone calls. Long battery life - Listen for up to 6 hours on a single charge. The charging case provides an additional 12 hours and charges via the included USB-C cable or wirelessly with any Qi-certified charging mat (not included).



Weather & sweat resistant - These IPX4-rated wireless earbuds can withstand sweat, water, and some inclement weather. Bluetooth earbuds with microphone - Bluetooth 5.1 provides a strong, consistent connection to your device within 30 feet. Compatible with iOS and Android - Simple setup & custom settings available through the Bose Music app.



LG Tone Free FP9 Price: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs Plug into wireless freedom. Plug the charging case into mobile devices, computers, treadmills, and even airplane seats and enjoy every device wirelessly





More Immersion than ever, less noise than before. How LG specialized ANC works; built-in high performance upper microphone detects external noise, inner microphone cancels out unwanted noise*.





Concerned about hygiene? Unique UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of bacteria on the speaker mesh** of the earbuds in just 5 mins while charging





Ear gels made from non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone. It allows you to have fewer worries about all-day use***.





The ultimate fit with ear seal design. New contoured design conforms to the shape of your ear, providing a comfortable and stylish fit.





Jabra Elite Active 75t Truly Wireless Bluetooth Price: Rs. 45,259

Key Specs Compact earbuds, tested for a secure active fit with optimal noise isolation







Up to 7.5 hours battery life, and 28 hours with the charging case







4-microphone technology for crystal-clear calls in every environment







Wireless charging enabled (wireless charger not included) variant available in Navy colour







Customizable equalizer in the Jabra Sound+ App makes your music sound even better







Jabra MyControls to define button settings and Jabra MySound for individualized sound







IP57-rated durability and 2-year warranty against dust and sweat







One-touch access to Siri and Google Assistant







Sony WF-1000XM4 Price: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs Exceptional sound quality with new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec









Crystal-clear call quality, beam forming microphone and a bone-conduction sensor provide clear voice detection even in noisy environments









Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations









IPX4 Water resistance









"Sony | Headphones Connect" App for Android /iOS









Ergonomic surface design for a better fit









Stable Bluetooth connection









Touch controls and Wearing Detection









8 hours (24h with case) long battery life









Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport Truly Wireless Bluetooth Price: Rs. 64,999

Key Specs The freedom of truly wireless sound built to push you harder through all weather, at all times. With IP57 waterproofing, E8 Sport let you stay motivated without having to worry about heavy rain or sweat











UP TO 28 HOURS OF PLAYTIME- Beoplay E8 Sport delivers market leading battery performance with 7 hours of playtime from the earphones and an additional three charges in the case.











REDESIGNED WIRELESS CHARGING CASE- The redesigned charging case has been optimized for high performance so you can take Beoplay E8 Sport easily with you all day and charge them on the go.











CLEAR CALL CLARITY- With 4 microphones, E8 Sport will provide significantly better call clarity - using a solution where the microphones are focusing in on the voice.











MADE FOR ALL WEATHER- E8 Sport are designed to withstand even the most demanding weather. With IP57-certified waterproofing, the products will always perform at their best, regardless of the surrounding conditions.











Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Bluetooth in Ear Headphone Price: Rs. 22,900

Key Specs Small, ergonomic earphone fits snugly in the ear with six pairs of interchangeable ear tips for your perfect fit













Legendary Klipsch sound, including four mics with clear voice chat













Rugged, dust and water-tight case and earphones (rated IP67) with wireless charging













Reusable moisture removal system keeps earphones clean and dry













Equipped with signal-boosting antenna for a top-notch Bluetooth connection













Devialet Gemini Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Price: Rs. 24,999

Key Specs DEVIALET ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION: Become impermeable to your surroundings with Devialet's noise cancellation technology, which comes in three levels: "low," "high," and "plane". A hybrid dual-microphone structure teams up with specific digital filters using proprietary Internal Delay Compensation (IDC️) technology to improve both the level of noise reduction and its effective bandwidth.















NATURAL HEAR-THROUGH: Choose to hear the world as it is with the intuitive transparency mode. Two microphones work in sync to transmit external sound efficiently. Need to talk? These earbuds are intelligent enough to actively filter out ambient noise while focusing in on the 300-3000 Hz frequency range, revealing all the nuances of the human voice. And you can select your preferred degree of transparency with two dedicated levels: low and high.















EAR ACTIVE MATCHING (EAM️): Devialet Gemini owes its superior sound quality to a proprietary Ear Active Matching (EAM️) algorithm. The algorithm instantaneously captures the specific ear shape of the listener and automatically tailors the signal to the ear up to 10,000 times per second, ensuring a fully immersive and intimate listening experience.















TOTAL OF 24 HOURS OF UNTETHERED PLAYTIME: Devialet Gemini boasts 24 hours of battery life, providing more than a day of an immersive listening experience. UP TO 6 HOURS OF PLAYTIME WITH A SINGLE CHARGE (WITH MUSIC/ANC ON, 8 HOURS IF OFF)















BUILT TO WITHSTAND: IPX4 rating guarantees resistance to dust and water splashes.















Anker Liberty Air 2 Pro Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs Headphone driver unit: 11mm

















Impedance: 16 ohms

















Audio codec: SBC and AAC

















Bluetooth range: 10m

















Battery: 500mAh | 55mAh (each earbud)

















Razer Hammerhead Pro Bluetooth Gaming Headset Price: Rs. 22,004

Key Specs 20 Hz - 20 kHz of Frequency



















HEADPHONE DRIVERS 10 mm



















Bluetooth



















Battery life: Up to 20 Hours Total (4 for Earbuds + 16 for Charging Case)

