List Of Apple Products To Launch In 2022: iPhone 14 Series, AirPods Pro 2 And Mixed-Reality Headset

Apple is highly anticipated to take the wraps off the next-generation iPhones in the iPhone 14 series. Besides these models, the company is also expected to launch new models of Apple TV, Apple AirPods and more. Reportedly, Apple is in plans to launch a host of new products this fall and early in 2023.

Upcoming Apple Products

The well-known Apple analyst and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed that the company is in plans to launch four new models under the iPhone 14 series later this year. While this is already known, the company is also said to bring several Macs with the M2 and M3 chips, upgraded AirPods Pro 2, low-end and high-end iPad models, Apple TV, and Apple TV HomePod. It is also speculated that the company could unveil the highly anticipated mixed reality headset this year.

However, there is no word on the specific launch timeline of these upcoming products from Apple though we can expect the announcements to happen in September or October. There could be a soft launch in December to unveil some of these products similar to what the company did for the Apple AirPods Max back in late 2020.

What To Expect From Apple?

Detailing on the upcoming products, the iPhone 14 series is likely to comprise the regular iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Furthermore, the report also reiterates that the Max variant could arrive with a 6.7-inch display seen on the Pro Max models of late. The regular variant is tipped to use the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which powers the iPhone 13 series while the other variants in the series could use the improved A16 Bionic chipset.

Apart from this upgrade, the iPhone 14 Pro models are likely to be launched with better cameras at the front, 48MP camera sensors at the rear, feature always-on display feature and other improvements.

The report suggests that the iPhone Pro models are to be codenamed D73 and D74 while the non-Pro models could be codenamed D27 and D28. These new models are reported to include a lightning port instead of the speculated USB Type-C port. As per recent speculation, iPhones will pack a USB Type-C port from 2023.

In addition to iPhone 14 series, the company is tipped to launch 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPads with M2 chips that could be incoming with Stage Manager to automatically adjust the frame on video calls. The Apple FactTime and compatible apps will also work with this feature. The analyst added that Apple is likely to release an iPad with a bigger display sometime in 2023 and it could range between 14 and 15 inches.

Besides the report highlights the arrival of an M2 Mac mini, M2 Pro Mac mini, M2 Pro, M2 Max MacBook Pro models and M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme Mac Pro. Notably, M2 is the proprietary chipset from Apple, which is likely to power its first mixed-reality headset. Besides, the company is also said to be working on the next-gen chipset - Apple M3 that could power a 13-inch MacBook Air, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and a new iMac possibly in March 2023.

The other upcoming devices that are likely to be launched this year include a trio of Watch models comprising a low-end SE variant, the standard Watch Series 8, and a rugged edition model. These smartwatches are to get an improved S8 processor. The Apple TV possibly under development could use an A14 chipset and additional RAM and the HomePod is likely to come with improvements such as the S8 chipset.

