Apple AirPods 2 Likely To Launch Year Alongside New Colors For AirPods Max

Apple is expected to take the wraps off the second-generation AirPods Pro sometime this year. The upcoming earbuds are said to arrive with a refreshed design, enhanced health-centric features, and improved audio quality. Prior to this, the Apple AirPods Pro went official in 2019 and there has been no upgrades since then.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Launch Is Nearing

As per the recent edition of the Power On newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has planned two updates for the AirPods this year. Firstly, we have already come across details that there will be a new version of AirPods Pro for the users. Now, fresh reports have indicated that the AirPods Pro 2 is likely to arrive with a new design and support for lossless playback, which is the first time in the category. Word is that there will be new health management as well as fitness tracking features. However, we need to wait for more details to surface online to know more about what to expect from Apple this time.

Besides this, Gurman also doubled down that the AirPods Pro 2 could be launched sometime this fall. He noted that it has been almost three years past the arrival of the original AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Max To Get More Colors

Furthermore, he added that the company is in plans to pop in some colors to the AirPods Max. Initially, the product was launched in a slew of colors, including silver, green, space gray, pink and sky blue. In addition to this, he also added that the company might implement a price drop as well though there is no such indication from the company.

Ideally, Apple might do more than just update the colors for the AirPods Max this fall. We can expect the over-ear headphones to fill the gap that exists. For those who are unaware, the headphones lack lossless playback support, both via wired and wireless playback. This will become highlighted if the company decides to add the lossless playback support for the upcoming AirPods Pro 2.

While these are just claims, we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding these from the company. Until then, we cannot come to any sort of conclusion.

