Apple AirPods Pro 2 Price, Availability Leaked; Buyers May Need To Wait News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple launched several gadgets recently, including the trending iPhone 12 series. The company was expected to debut the latest AirPods Pro 2 alongside, but now we'll need to wait for a while longer. A new report has revealed the price and the availability of the Apple AirPods Pro 2, and as anticipated, the price tag is quite high!

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Price Revealed

According to the LeaksApplePro who took to Twitter says that the second-gen AirPods Pro 2 will ship with the price tag of USD 249 (around Rs. 18,299). As to its availability, it will begin shipping sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021 or early 2022.

This means that eager buyers will need to wait another year or two before they can experience the new TWS earbuds. Presently, the Apple AirPods Pro (first-gen) is officially priced at Rs. 24,900 and is available on several online and offline platforms. One can also purchase the AirPods Pro at a discount in India.

AirPods Pro gen 2

-249$

-Better battery life

-A bit better of noise cancelling.

-Ambient light sensors.

Overall, a not so great update, more of like the AirPods gen 2 over AirPods gen 1.

Expect them to release in Q4 2021 or Q1 2022. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) October 19, 2020

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Should You Buy?

Apple products have never been cheap and the same goes for the new generation of Apple AirPods Pro 2. And despite its expensive price tag, the tipster claims that the new TWS earbuds have an improved battery life, enhanced active noise cancellation, and even better ambient light sensors. However, the leak adds that one might not find any 'great update' over the first-gen of the earbuds.

Moreover, if this report is indeed true, waiting for a year for the earbuds doesn't make any sense. In the fast-paced tech world, the latest and improved updates arrive nearly on a daily basis. If one needs to wait for a year for a product, wouldn't it also mean it's outdated?

Nevertheless, it's still intriguing to experience the ambient light sensor on the AirPods Pro 2 that can take the biometric measurements of the user. For now, the leaked price and the release date haven't been confirmed. We advise you to take it with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Best Mobiles in India