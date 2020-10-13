iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched; Price Starts At Rs. 69,900 News oi-Vivek

Apple has officially launched the Apple HomePod Mini for Rs. 9,900, iPhone 12 Mini for Rs. 69,900, iPhone 12 for Rs. 79,900, iPhone 12 Pro for Rs. 119,900, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max for Rs. 129,900. All four iPhone models will support 5G and are powered by the A14 Bionic chipset.

When compared to the iPhone 11, which was priced less than the iPhone 12 Mini, the hike in price could be due to the improved OLED display, faster processor, and the 5G support. Indians can now buy these devices directly from the Apple Store.

Apple is all set to launch the next-generation iPhone series -- the iPhone 12, where the company is likely to launch at least four new iPhones with features like 5G networking capabilities.

Though this is a live event, it is actually shot a few days before at the Apple Park, and we get to learn more about the upcoming iPhones. Besides, the iPhone 12 series, the company is also expected to launch the HomePod Mini.

The company will be streaming the Hi, Speed Event 2020 on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms, and the event will kick start at 10:30 PM IST. We will be updating this blog, so stay tuned to get the latest update about the upcoming Apple iPhones.

Auto Refresh Feeds The iPhone 12 Pro will cost Rs. 119,900, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max costs 129,900. iPhone 12 Pro will be available for order from October 30 iPhone 12 will be available for order in India from October 30 and the iPhone 12 Mini will be available from November 13 The base model of the iPhone 12 Mini costs Rs. 69,900 and the iPhone 12 costs Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB model iPhone prices iPhone 12 Pro is the most powerful iPhone ever. The iPhone 12 Pro costs 9 and offers 128GB storage, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max costs ,099 and will be available for pre-order from October 16th iPhone 12 Pro will be available in 6.1-inch and the iPhone 12 Pro Max in 6.7-inch LiDAR scanner is used for AR and it is also used for autofocus in the low light situation iPhone 12 pro also comes with the LiDAR scanner iPhone 12 Pro is the first smartphone that can record Dolby vision videos at 4K 60fps iPhone 12 Pro to support 10-bit HDR videos with 700 million colors Apple ProRAW will be available for iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max later this year iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max has a 12MP wide, ultra-wide, and a telephoto lens with a telephoto lens offering a 2.5x optical zoom range iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in four colors iPhone 12 Pro comes with a stainless steel frame Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max are here iPhone 12 Mini costs 9 for the base model and the iPhone 12 costs 9 iPhone 12 retail package It has all the features of the iPhone 12 and is also the smallest, thinnest, and the lightest 5G smartphone in the world It also comes with a retina XDR display iPhone 12 Mini is here iPhone 12 will come with a smaller package and doesn't include a power adapter. But the company does include a USB Type-C to lighting cable iPhone 12 supports up to 15W faster charging iPhone 12 supports wireless charging and it comes with MagSafe for iPhone for faster wireless charging iPhone 12 supports night-mode time lapse videos Night mode will be available for selfie camera, ultra-wide, and the wide camera iPhone 12 has a dual-camera system with a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 12 MP wide camera with an f/1.6 aperture with 7 elements lens League of legends coming to iOS It comes with 6 core CPU and 4 core GPU. According to Apple, the A14 is the fast processor on any smartphone A14 Bionic is built on the latest 5nm technology, which offers better energy efficiency with 11.8 billion transistors iPhone 12 is powered by the A14 Bionic iPhone 12 comes with ceramic sheild, which is much tougher than glass. The company claims that it is tougher than any smartphone glass. iPhone 12 has a peak brightness of 1200 nits and it supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10 iPhone 12 will be available in five colors and is thinner and lighter than the iPhone 11. It also gets an improved OLED display with 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio with thin bezels with higher resolutions with twice as many pixels when compared to an iPhone 11 Apple iPhone 12 is the first iPhone to support 5G Apple HomePod Mini will cost Rs. 9,900 in India and will be available from November 6 5G also reduces latency, which will improve the multi-player gaming experience Apple is collaborating with carrier networks to offer super fast download and upload speeds Apple iPhone 12 5G support officially confirmed Here is the Apple HomePod Mini HomePod Mini costs HomePod Mini supports Intercom, where one can send a message from One HomePod Mini to another that are within the same home HomePod Mini doesn't support Spotify music streaming? HomePod Mini is powered by Siri, and users can search for songs using voice commands HomePod Mini speakers can be paired together and it calls it as a stereo pair that is capable of offering Dolby sound HomePod Mini offers 360 degree surround sound and is powered by the Apple S5 chipset HomePod Mini is built around the user privacy and security HomePod Mini has a color display with volume controls at the top Apple HomePod Mini is here, which is said to be a product made for homes Tim Cook is on the stage at Apple Park The event will begin in less than a minute Just hours before the official announcement, the entire range of iPhone 12 renders have been leaked online. https://t.co/uIGnvkAyDM — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 13, 2020 T minus 45 minutes for the event to kickstart. All set for #AppleEvent catch the live updates @gizbot pic.twitter.com/ftJBl5th3E — Vivek U (@viveku) October 13, 2020

