Apple iPhone 12 Launch Event: Live Stream, Expected Price And More

Apple is all set to unveil the highly anticipated Apple iPhone 12 lineup today. The company will announce these new smartphones at an event today. Like the previous event hosted last month, wherein Apple unveiled new smartwatches, the Apple One subscription bundle, and new iPads, this one will also be hosted virtually.

At the event scheduled to happen later today, Apple is believed to unveil four new iPhone models in the iPhone 12 lineup. These new iPhones are likely to be launched with 5G support and a faster experience, which is hinted by the name of the event, "Hi, Speed". It is also expected that the company will announce a new HomePod speaker or the previously rumored over-the-ear headphones.

Apple iPhone 12 Event Live Stream

The Apple "Hi, Speed" event will debut at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST). Unlike the previous iPhone launches, this event will be hosted virtually from the Apple Park. However, Apple will live stream the launch event for its fans across the world via the Apple Events site and its official YouTube channel as well. Alternatively, here is the iPhone 12 launch video embedded below for you to catch up with the live updates as they unfold.

What To Expect?

If the previous rumors are to be believed, Apple will launch four new iPhone models - iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini. As mentioned earlier, all these models are said to have 5G support. The US versions of these iPhone 12 models are likely to have antennae for faster, mmWave frequencies.

From the existing reports, the iPhone 12 mini is likely to be the most affordable version in the lineup that could be priced starting from $699 (approx. Rs. 51,200). Moving further, the iPhone 12 standard variant could be priced starting from $799 (approx. Rs. 58,600) and the iPhone 12 Pro could be priced starting from $999 (approx. Rs. 73,200). Finally, the most advanced variant in the lineup, the iPhone 12 Pro Max could be priced starting from $1099 (approx. Rs. 80,600). Given that the launch is slated for later today, we will get to know all the details in a few more hours.

