When is iPhone 12 Launching In India And What Pricing To Expect?

Most of the flagship smartphones of 2020 are officially here, except for the Apple iPhone. If there was no pandemic, Apple would have already unveiled the iPhone 12 series of smartphones on September 15.

It is now speculated that Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 12 series of smartphones on October 13. Though the company has not confirmed it, Apple leakster Jon Prosser has confirmed that the company will reveal the next-gen iPhones on the same day.

Apple has managed to trim down the gap between the launch of the latest iPhones between North America and India over the last few years. Hence, the iPhone 12 series is also expected to go live on October 13 in India.

Given the Apple Online Store now available in India, users should be able to pre-order the latest smartphones as soon as the launch gets over. These devices are expected to be made available just a day after the official launch in select markets. However, the iPhone 12 series of smartphones might take a week or two before they hit the store shelves.

Three iPhone 12 Models

Apple is expected to launch at least three models under the iPhone 12 series of smartphones. The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This time around, all three smartphones will have an AMOLED display with an improved Face ID system.

These will also be the first set of smartphones in the world to be powered by a 5nm process -- the A14 Bionic, which also powers the new iPad Air. As per the pricing, the iPhone 12 is expected to be priced around Rs. 65,000, the iPhone 12 Pro might cost Rs. 99,990, and the base variant of the iPhone 12 Pro Max will cost around Rs. 110,990.

